The district-free city of Schweinfurt in Bavaria currently has by far the lowest seven-day incidence of the corona pandemic. According to Tagesspiegel figures on Tuesday (as of 12 noon) it was 3.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In the past seven days there were only two new infections in Schweinfurt. We talked to Lord Mayor Sebastian Remelé (CSU), 52, about the reasons.

Mr. Remelé, how can you explain the low number of cases in Schweinfurt in general?

A few months ago I had to answer the question the other way around, at that time we had the third highest incidence in Bavaria. Then as now it cannot be explained empirically.

Are there any special features that distinguish Schweinfurt from other independent cities and districts?

Yes, there is one phenomenon that distinguishes us from other urban districts: We have a high age quotient. Many people in Schweinfurt live in nursing homes or old people’s homes. If there are high numbers there, the statistics naturally spoil you. It was like that a few months ago. Now the homes are vaccinated and the numbers are correspondingly low. In addition, many older people in their households have been in voluntary quarantine for months.

Are there any other reasons?

We are an island town in a very rural district of Schweinfurt, with 54,000 inhabitants spread over 35 square kilometers. Outbreaks can be localized relatively well. In addition, due to the age structure, we have 50 percent single households. This is a good way of reducing contacts.

Have you actively counteracted this with special measures?

We had seconded the already tough measures in Bavaria again. For example, we introduced a mask requirement in the city center and a ban on alcohol in certain places in the city.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

That seems to have worked. Schweinfurt is now well below the 35 incidence reported for loosening. Are there any plans?

We lifted the curfew, which was in effect in Bavaria between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., yesterday. Next we want to approach the contact restrictions so that two households with a maximum number of five people can meet again. In addition, we now want to lift the visitor restrictions for nursing homes and homes for the elderly and enable adult education again for the adult education center.

The Bavarian city of Schweinfurt has an incidence of 3.7. Photo: Screenshot Tagesspiegel

Are you concerned that this could drive the numbers up again?

We want to loosen up gently without becoming reckless. I think we have to give the citizens back their freedom bit by bit, if the numbers allow.

How do you feel about the new one in general? Line of the federal government to take the 35 incidence as a benchmark?

For us local politicians, this came as a surprise and seemed arbitrary. Before, it was always said that an incidence of 50 was the goal. This is a new challenge for us now. Although I understand that some political measures always have to have an arbitrary component, especially since our knowledge about the virus is also constantly changing.

What else would you like from the Federal Government?

I think it is important that we do not orientate ourselves too slavishly on incidence values, but above all check whether the health system can withstand the stress. In Schweinfurt, for example, despite many older, previously ill people, we only have four corona patients in hospitals, two of whom are treated in intensive care. This also shows that our situation is developing positively.