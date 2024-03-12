Alessio Eliyahu Pentivolpe was on holiday in Madagascar and, according to what emerged, he drowned in the waters of Toamasina

A tragedy struck the city of Treviso last February 23rd, when Alessio Eliyahu Pentivolpe, an esteemed and well-known English teacher aged just 41, was found dead in Madagascar. The man was on holiday in the African archipelago and his body was found on Toamasina beach. The pain of family members.

One more tragedy occurred abroad but which had an Italian as its victim, Alessio Eliyahu Pentivolpe. It happened, according to what has only transpired in recent days, on February 24th in Madagascar, more precisely on Toamasina beach.

Some beachgoers noticed his bodynow lifeless, on the beach. According to what emerged, it seems that the man had decided to take a bath in that area, defined as dangerous by many, and that he drowned. At the moment, however, it cannot be ruled out that it was a fatal illness.

As mentioned, Alessio lived in Treviso, together with his mother, in Santa Maria del Rovere district. In Treviso he also worked, as English teacher at a private school. After visiting Toamasina, he was supposed to continue his journey to a nearby archipelago, and then return home.

It seems, as also stated by his words father to The Gazzettinothat the man dived into an area where swimming was prohibited. Leonardo PentivolpeAlessio's father and esteemed doctor, said:

It is not known what happened, whether he had an illness or was dragged by the current. He was a person of enormous intelligence, he loved to travel and was not naive.

The pain is also enormous for the mother Chiarastella Pavonewhich was first informed by the Madagascar consulate, which in turn was notified by the Toamasina authorities.

The teacher's body would already be in Italy funerals are scheduled for next year March 16. They will be celebrated in the parish church of the neighborhood where the young man lived and his body will subsequently be buried in the Maggiore cemetery of San Lazzaro.