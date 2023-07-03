With the arrival of Munúa to the red bench, there are barely three benches of the forty of the First Federation that are free. In group 1, only Tarazona has not announced the incorporation of a new coach after the departure of Javi Moreno, who achieved a historic promotion to the third category of Spanish football. Finally, Deportivo de La Coruña signed Idiakez, while Lugo opted for Munitis (formerly from UCAM) and Ponferradina for ex-grana Iñigo Vélez. Another of the media technicians in this group will be Rafa Márquez, who repeats at the helm of Barcelona B.

In group 2, Linares and Algeciras are the two teams that remain without a coach, barely a week or ten days before the preseason starts. The team from Jaén has not yet found a replacement for Alberto González, who left for Betis Deportivo, while the change of ownership at Algeciras has also slowed down the arrival of a new coach who will land in the coming days. San Fernando, meanwhile, signed Héctor Berenguel yesterday.

A bomb signing



In the grana group, the most powerful teams have opted for more unknown technicians. Málaga continues to trust Pellicer, Córdoba has opted for Iván Ania, formerly of Algeciras, while Castellón, in the most striking movement, has hired Dick Schreuder, the so-called best coach of the second Dutch but with no experience in Spain. In addition, Raúl González will continue at Castilla, former gran Abel Gómez at Recreativo, Tevenet at Atlético de Madrid B, Sandroni at Intercity and Fernández Romo, also with a past at Real Murcia, will debut at Ibiza.