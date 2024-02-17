Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/17/2024 – 19:56

Only 31% of Brazilian public schools have a library. The proportion worsens when only early childhood education teaching units are considered. In this section, only 18% have an exclusive section for books.

The information was consolidated by the Association of Members of the Audit Courts of Brazil (Atricon) in a survey produced based on the 2022 School Census.

Taking into account the distribution of students, the numbers show that 52% of students enrolled in the public network do not have access to libraries at school.

See the data by education level:

– 78% of early childhood education students, which corresponds to almost 5.2 million children, do not have access to libraries in the school environment;

– 51% of elementary school students, which represents more than 11 million students, do not have libraries available at school;

– In secondary education, the percentage drops to 31%, equivalent to 2 million students.

Federal schools come out ahead: 98% have libraries. In the state network, the percentage drops to 61%. And, finally, only 23% of municipal schools in Brazil have this space.

The survey shows that Acre (13%), São Paulo (16%) and Maranhão (29%) are the states that record the lowest percentage of students enrolled in schools with libraries. Minas Gerais (82%), Rio Grande do Sul (76%) and Paraná (73%) concentrate more students in educational institutions with books available.

In 2010, Congress approved a law that determined the universalization of libraries in the public education network. The text established a ten-year deadline for schools to adapt, which was not met.

According to the president of Atricon, Cezar Miola, the objective of the survey is to give visibility to the numbers to support the development of public policies that resolve gaps in the school system.

“In contexts of great inequalities, improvements in school infrastructure, such as reading spaces, tend to have a more significant impact on school results.”