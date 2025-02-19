An Ibex flying above 13,000 points and reaching levels 17 years ago, after concatenating seven upward sessions. A rise in the year that rises more than 13% in less than two months. The national index achieves this good behavior in 2025 with 32 of the 35 companies that meets in Green numbers In the year. This same Tuesday, Solaria hesitated to get positive In the year, something he got during the session. However, at the close of the day there are three companies that are maintained in red so far this year: Fluidra, Rovi and Solararia.

2024 could be defined for fluidra as the definitive year of standardization and recovery of your business. It also perceived in the market, where the shares of the pool company and Wellness almost 25%were revalued.

The company began, in fact, 2025 in style and reached at the end of January 25.64 euros per title, a price that has not played since November 2024 to the heat of its quarterly results and with which it conquered profits in the year of 9%. Since then, he started a path of descents in which Its action has reduced its value to 23 euros and has been placed negative in the year, with a setback of 1.7%.

On February 27, the company will announce its results corresponding to the exercise of 2024. From rent 4 they hope that it will be “showing the positive trend of the previous quarters.” On average, analysts expect fluidra to report An Ebitda of 465 million, which would be 4.5% higher than 2023. The recovery trend will continue in the following exercises and forecasts suggest that in 2026 fluid would beat a new profit record.

At the moment, Fluidra must face 2025 and from rent 4 value this exercise for the company as a year of “certain unknowns”, among which include the tariff situation in the US, as well as the recovery of the New Build In the country and the impact of California fires (“Negative in the short term, but beneficial to medium and long,” they point out), and the evolution of consumption in Europe. However, they add “given the global leadership and positioning of the company, along with its vertical integration (manufacturer, distributor), we believe that Fluidra is in a better situation than its competitors to manage in a successful way, limiting the impact of the different possible situations adverse. “

All these factors suggest experts who will act as a catalyst for their actions. On average, analysts expect the company to be able to reach the 25.11 euros in the stock market during the next months, to which their shares still have a 9%bullish potential, with which it would be able to erase the losses currently accumulated by its Quote in 2025. From Barclays they point out that “the assessment continues to offer a discount against competitors despite the expected growth of their benefits,” they add.

Rovi has more complicated to recover the positive land in the exercise. Their actions collapse about 14% in 2025essentially weighed by the Profit Warning that the company announced in early February. The company now expects to obtain an Ebitda between 10% and 15% lower than the market consensus, due to “a lower activity of the one planned” in its manufacturing business to third parties (CDM) during the fourth quarter. “The slightest demand for COVID-19 vaccines, which ROVI manufactures modern would be the main reason,” explain the consensus of analysts that he collects from rent. Bloomberg Estimate an Ebitda of 236 million for the end of the year, so It would be placed between 206 and 212 million euros.

The news led Rovi’s actions to experience a 16.3% drop in just one session, the deepest for the company on the stock market since 2010 and to be located on the negative field in the year, after accumulating until then profits into the stock market in 2025 of 5.3%. Now, the pharmaceutical company barely manages to recover a 0.1% of their value and, in fact, there have been several analysts who have cut their valuations for the following months. In fact, Rovi has gone from being one of the best recommendations of The Ibex League (The Combinada de Eleonomista.es is done with the means of the recommendations of Bloomberg and Factset) To fall to the seventh step, losing up to six positions in just one month.

The assessment for its shares has also corrected since the company reported its earning forecast cuts. Thus, analysts have gone from assessing their shares in the 87.74 euros to see them now in the 79.76 euros per share, which represents a 10%reduction. Even so, this objective price It continues to leave its price a bullish potential of 47%.

Solararia, to the limit of ‘green’

Solaria is at an eventual 0.2% rise to put green in the whole of 2025. The renewable energy firm managed to place its annual accounts in positive. But on Tuesday his rise lost strength to closed with a 0.5%rise, insufficient to change his sign in the year.

Europe is closing more and more Nuclear reactors and Belgium The first of three closers that will run this year has begun. From Bloomberg They suggest that the constant growth of renewable energies would still allow the European region to reduce its dependence on thermal generation. All this directly benefits Solaria.