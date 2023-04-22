Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Split

A Russian TV guest claims that the thesis that Russia would take Kiev in three days never came up. Video clips prove the opposite.

Frankfurt/Moscow – Since the beginning of the Ukraine war, the course of the war has been closely observed. Experts in many parts of the world assumed that Russia would take control of Kiev within days. In the meantime, however, almost 14 months have passed since Russian troops invaded Ukraine. Russia’s strategy can hardly be discerned. A guest on Russian state TV tried to explain that there had never been any talk of conquering Kiev within a few days.

Putin wanted to conquer Kiev in three days? According to state TV in Russia, never Putin’s idea

A Russian TV guest in a program on the Rossiya 1 channel said that Vladimir Putin never planned a three-day war. Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian Minister of the Interior, shared a clip on Twitter in 2023. “We are forced to react to what is happening out there. And whatever they say, no matter how they discuss it, we can dispute it here, we can show it’s not true in a second,” explains the TV guest in the video.

“As the most trivial example, and one that is so vivid for our viewers: who in the first days of the special operation put forward the thesis that the Russians Kyiv would take in three days? We never said anything like that,” he added. The man’s explanation is followed by individual clips that Gerashchenko edited together. You can see numerous people from Russia who say that Ukraine will be defeated within a few days.

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness View photo gallery

Capture of Kiev in just a few days – Russian propagandists share information

Also present is the Russian propagandist and editor-in-chief of RT, Margarita Simonyan. She made the claim that the war would last only two days: who else could be defeated, “only Ukraine”. Western experts also assumed that Putin was planning to take Kiev in just a few days, like the US magazine Newsweek reported. CIA director William Burns is said to have said on March 8, 2022 that Putin expects to conquer Kiev within the first two days.

At present, the Russian troops are struggling with heavy losses. Because the winter offensive failed, the war tactics should change. There is talk of a “comprehensive strategic defensive posture”. (vk)