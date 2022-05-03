In the next few days, the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) will deploy 44 new vehicles in CDMX whose officers will be authorized to infringe, as announced last Thursday Omar Garcia Harfuch.

In the framework of Transit Renewal Programthe undersecretary of traffic control will deploy 18 patrols and 26 motorcycles with black and lime green colors in the center of the vehicle with the legend “SSC Traffic” on the sides, manned by the only elements authorized to issue infractions.

Likewise, during the presentation of the vehicles, in follow-up to the program started on April 4, García Harfuch stressed that, although the white and yellow patrols will continue to circulate, only the new ones will be able to commit violations, for which he asked the population not to be surprised. and check that the agent wears the dark blue uniform with green stripes and the green ribbon on the right arm, where in addition to highlighting the authorization to infringe, it has a QR code that it can be scanned with the cell phone and verify the authenticity of the license and that it corresponds to the uniformed person.

While now, with the institution’s update program, which includes the simplification of procedures and image in favor of fighting corruption, traffic agents will only be able to stop the driver in some fault and request the assistance of one of the 100 authorized items to enforce the offence.

While, when presenting the new image of these patrols, García Harfuch affirmed that the program has already had results, in which, in addition to more than 300 infracted drivers, there is the recovery of roads to speed up traffic.

On the other hand, this Monday the Ministry of Mobility (Semovi) capitalina published the new provisions that concessionaires seeking to replace vans to provide public transport service must comply with.

Through a Notice published in the Official Gazette of Mexico CitySemovi explained that the concessionaires will have to adhere to design, ergonomics, functionality and safety criteria, while the substitution must be authorized by the Semovi Undersecretary of Transport, based on feasibility studies, supply, demand and a financial analysis .

In safety aspects, for example, the units will have to have closed-circuit video cameras, a device for the toll system, as well as airbags in the cabin for the driver, central passenger and co-pilot, among others.

Other requirements are the colors, measurements inside the vans or distance between passenger seats, in addition to criteria such as security cameras, the toll system, having a fire extinguisher and bells or stop signs, which will be mandatory from of 2023.

“Vehicles intended for the provision of this transport service must incorporate devices for the accessibility of all people, with special emphasis on the requirements for people with disabilities and people with limited mobility,” indicates part of the Notice.