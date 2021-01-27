Mauricio Pochettino has fallen on his feet at Paris Saint-Germain. With just a few days left until the first month in charge of the Parisian team is completed, the Argentine can already say that he is still undefeated and that he has won a title against Olympique de Marseille, a great rival of those in the capital.

The balance in these first bars is positive, although his first great touchstone will be in just over two weeks (February 16) when he travels to Barcelona for the first leg of the Champions League against Barça, to which he ties a special rivalry.

To get to the point, from France they assure that Pochettino has revolutionized the Camp des Loges with different methods than Tuchel but also substantially altering the workload. “The warm-up is very complete with Pochettino. It is equivalent to training with Tuchel. They work,” sources from the Parisian team told the newspaper. L’Equipe.

“Neymar and Mbappé did what they wanted”

This quote from a source from the Parisian team to L’Equipe is one of the main problems that Pochettino has already addressed. First, with the schedule. The afternoon training sessions, a request from the players to sleep in the morning, are over. Now, they train at 11 am and they are scheduled at 9:30 with the possibility of having breakfast if they want at the club’s facilities.

From 11 o’clock, two hours of intense work begin. According to this newspaper, not a few players end up with fatigue. With one game a week, the Argentine prepares them so that their physique can endure for the European qualifiers. This task is carried out by his son, Sebastiano, who has already worked with him to refine the physical form of the Tottenham Hotspur squad.

They have to work physically and also in defense. According to L’Equipe, with Tuchel, Neymar used to play the games only in attack changing teams and now, they have won seriously. The Brazilian no longer changes teams and both he and Mbappé, who, according to what they say in this newspaper lately, did little field and more gym work, are being quite demanded by the coach to make an effort in defense.

Mauricio is quite interventionist and likes to carry the weight of training. From the green, he squeezes, demands and also takes the opportunity to chat and know the feelings of each player to manage his team in the best way. For now, he is putting his engines together to prepare them for the decisive stage of the season.