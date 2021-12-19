The mayor of Bologna Matteo Lepore launched the proposal to allow only vaccinated students to attend class in the classroom. The idea was born, as the mayor a Republic, from the observation that schools have turned out to be “a point of strong fragility, given that children have also started to get sick and end up in hospital”.

Lepore himself admits that his is a “drastic solution” but says he is very concerned about the situation of hospitals that are “facing considerable organizational stress”. For the mayor, schools are the “gateway to the virus” and for this reason it is very important to vaccinate children. “I will write a letter to all Bolognese who have children between 5 and 11 years old” he announced.

Finally, “it is important to review the tracking system in schools, if not abolish it. Today, despite the small number of infected people compared to the school population, entire families end up in quarantine for weeks without even knowing if they are infected “.

The mayor also addresses some criticism of the government: “It has not yet decided to restore the costs related to Covid incurred by the Regions. If you don’t answer the hole in regional health, the risk is that from next year the hospitals will remain in service “.