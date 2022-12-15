Home page politics

A Russian commander sees nuclear weapons as Russia’s “only option” to win the Ukraine war after all.

MOSCOW – According to a Russian commander, there is only one way how Russia the Ukraine war can still win. You are not only at war with Ukraine, but with the whole West. “We don’t have the resources to wage this war for much longer,” Alexander Sergeyevich Khodakowski said on Russian state TV.

The US news portals CNN and Newsweek, among others, report on this. “Everyone knows that the next stage in the spiral of escalation in the Ukraine war can only be the nuclear stage,” said the leader of the internationally unrecognized Donetsk People’s Republic.

Chodakowski’s assessment is based on Russia’s high losses in the Ukraine conflict and probably also reports that the Kremlin’s troops are slowly running out of ammunition nine months after the start of the war. Above all, the ongoing support of the NATO countries is preventing Russia from achieving significant successes in the war against Ukraine.

Nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war? Vladimir Putin declines

Experts have been expressing concern for several weeks that nuclear weapons could be used in the course of the Ukraine war. Above all, so-called tactical nuclear weapons, equipped with a small nuclear warhead, could Wladimir Putin considered as a weapon of war.

The Russian President himself has repeatedly ruled out the use of nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war. Only if Russia itself were to be attacked would a nuclear strike against the attacker be an option. In October, Putin said the use of nuclear weapons “makes no sense, politically or militarily,” according to the AP news agency.

Russia’s commander in the Ukraine war: “That’s why we have nuclear weapons”

Khodakowski sees the conditions for a nuclear strike against Russia on Russian state TV Ukraine or their allies have not yet been fulfilled. However, the Russian commander admitted that without nuclear weapons and only with conventional weapons Moscow can hardly win the war against Ukraine. “We don’t have the capability — we’re a country that’s now fighting the entire western world, and we don’t have the resources to defeat the NATO bloc by conventional means,” Chodakowski said. “But we have nuclear weapons for that. We built them especially for such situations. So there is only one option.”

According to Chodakowski, the use of nuclear weapons can only be justified if the Nato would cross “certain limits” in supporting Ukraine, for example, in which the defense alliance would be directly involved in combat operations.

Russia is expanding its nuclear arsenal

According to NATO itself, it has not yet seen any signs that Moscow is considering using nuclear weapons in the Ukraine conflict. Last week, however, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken warned that Russia under Vladimir Putin would modernize and expand its nuclear arsenal. (Daniel Dillman)