Greek Defense Ministry: Country Not Responsible for ATACMS Missile Attack on Sevastopol

Greece is not involved in the strikes on Sevastopol by the American Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles, Deputy Minister of National Defense Yannis Kefalogiannis said.

He commented on the words of the leader of the parliamentary faction of the Victory party, Dimitrios Natsios, that the American Global Hawk drone that coordinated the attack was based at a military base in the city of Larissa. The military leader responded that the country is not responsible for the drones of other countries deployed on its territory.

Only the US has full operational and administrative control over drones at Greek bases Yannis KefalogiannisDeputy Minister of National Defense of Greece

Kefalogiannis added that the American side has virtually no obligation to inform Athens about its actions with drones. “Therefore, in this case, Greece could have neither command nor control, and therefore no information,” he emphasized.

On June 23, Ukraine fired five American ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads at Sevastopol. One of the shells exploded over a crowded beach. 153 people were injured. Four, including two children, could not be saved.

Ukraine announces NATO’s intention to lift ban on missile strikes against Russia

NATO may lift restrictions that prevent the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from striking deep into Russia. This statement was made by the head of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Andriy Yermak. He noted that the member countries of the North Atlantic Alliance have different positions on this issue. “My feeling is that the partners are close to agreeing on this issue,” Yermak said. In his opinion, Kyiv will soon receive carte blanche to shell Russia’s “old” territories.

The day before, Deputy Press Secretary of the Pentagon Sabrina Singh reported that the US does not allow Ukraine to fire ATACMS missiles deep into Russia, but this may change. She noted that the US authorities have recently amended the rules for the use of weapons transferred to Ukraine; this decision was made due to the current operational situation in the Kharkov region.

In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that Moscow has the right to respond in kind to countries that supply Kyiv with weapons that could be used in strikes on Russian territory.

Russian army begins adapting electronic warfare systems to ATACMS

On July 1, Russian specialists obtained control of the ATACMS guidance and flight correction system. Domestic specialists now have a laser gyroscope unit and a GPS module at their disposal, and were able to study the operation of the missile systems throughout the entire flight path, as well as the possibilities for correcting the flight path. It was not reported under what circumstances the missile parts ended up in the hands of the Russian side.

The West has acknowledged that the Russian Armed Forces are gradually adapting electronic warfare (EW) systems to intercept high-precision satellite-guided munitions. According to The Wall Street Journal, the Russian Armed Forces have learned to suppress GPS-guided projectiles, including Excalibur artillery munitions and HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems. According to WSJ sources, Russia is currently adapting EW systems to intercept ATACMS ballistic missiles and Storm Shadow cruise missiles. “For these weapons, it is also only a matter of time before Russia understands how to reduce their effectiveness and increase the number of interceptions,” the article said.

On July 10, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that air defense systems shot down four American ATACMS operational-tactical missiles in the special military operation (SMO) zone.