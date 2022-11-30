Cristiano Ronaldo always working to solve his future. Now the deal with Al-Nassr is about to close. There are no legal obstacles. There is only one really indecent proposal…

The World Cup is on fire, but CR7, the symbol of Portugal, is also focused on his activity at club level and is close to closing the deal with Al-Nassr, a Saudi Arabian club, as announced by MARCA one week does.

The agreement that is about to be signed will be for two and a half years

The amount of the operation is 200 million euros per season, including salary and advertising deals. No team from the old continent comes even remotely close to the proposal of the Arab team, not even the MLS.

The striker finds himself without a team after the conflict with the management and the coach of Manchester United and which was resolved with the mutual termination, after many tensions and some spite. The confrontation with Ten Hag led to a wall to wall in which the Portuguese ended up having the worst. See also Colombia national team begins its recovery against Guatemala

Arab football is growing, but the media boost that will be given by the arrival of CR7 will be unprecedented. Al-Nassr is led by Rudi García, former Roma coach, and among the players the presence of the Colombian goalkeeper Ospina ex Napoli and the Spanish Álvaro González ex Lazio stand out.

Now the Riyadh team will try to regain dominance in the national competition (Al-Shabab is now in the lead, while Al-Hilal won the last national tournament) and position itself on the world football map with the presence by Cristiano Ronaldo. Home games are played at Msool Park stadium, which has a capacity of 25,000 fans.

