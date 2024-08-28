Chihuahua, Chih.- The reform of the Judicial Branch can only be stopped if the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation determines that there is an overrepresentation in the parties that form the block headed by Morena, according to the spokesman of the Federation of Bars and Colleges of Lawyers, Ernesto Avilés. He pointed out that the work stoppage in the Judicial Branch has served to raise awareness about what the reform represents, but only the highest judicial authority can prevent it from happening as planned.

He said that the situation in the country is delicate and that with the control of Congress and the Judiciary there is a very adverse outlook, since in the background there is also the intention to control the resources of the Bank of Mexico.

Dialogue must prevail: Darío Machuca

“The situation that prevails in the Federal Judicial Branch must be resolved through dialogue with the federal government, respecting the division of powers and the rights of workers,” said Darío Machuca Alvarado, president of the Chihuahua State Federation of Bar Associations.

“The work stoppage by PJF workers affects us, the litigating lawyers; decisions are delayed, we cannot have income, the administration of justice affects those seeking justice, but also, without knowing the date on which it will end, it generates great uncertainty for national and foreign investments,” he stressed.

Interviewed within the framework of the renewal of the Board of Directors of the Delicias Bar Association, where Pilar Emilia García Trejo handed over the presidency to Jaime Albino Verdugo García, Darío Machuca announced that at the next Fechca assembly, which will be held in the municipality of Guerrero, a position statement will be issued by the 17 colleges, bars and union organizations that exist in the state, regarding the position of lawyers regarding this problem.

“First, we had the difficult situation of the pandemic, which practically paralyzed the legal processes that were taking place in both federal and common courts, and now this strike, which although partial, does delay the resolution of the cases, so the federal government and the legislative branch must engage in a new dialogue with the judiciary, where the opinions of the judges and the working class are truly taken into account, without simulations or false expectations,” he said.

