The PSOE is left alone. All the parties, with the exception of the socialist party, have demanded that the Government in the Senate neutralize the tax increase in the registration tax that, since January 1, has increased the price of cars by 800 euros on average. An increase motivated by the arrival of more demanding emissions tests, which affects the calculation of the tax.

At the request of the Popular Parliamentary Group, the motion asks “that the Government act in the same line of other governments of the European Union, and modify article 70 of Law 38/1992, on Special Taxes, to neutralize the increase in tax” . Countries like France, Italy or Portugal have avoided relocating buyers. The rest of the large European markets, such as Germany or the Czech Republic, directly lack this tax.

The text also requests that the Automotive Board meet within 15 days to coordinate the measures to be adopted, “so as to avoid the damage it is causing to car buyers and the vehicle production and distribution sector,” as we have seen in these first weeks of the year, in addition to advancing in the development of a crash plan ». Likewise, the motion requests “to modify and complete the Automotive Plan approved at the beginning of the summer after seeing the results obtained so far.” So far this year, car sales have fallen by 51.3% in January and more than 40% in February, according to the Anfac, Faconauto and Ganvam employers’ associations.

The motion, defended by Burgos senator Javier Lacalle, head of PP Industry, was signed by Bildu, PNV, Ciudadanos, Izquierda Confederal (Adelante Andalucía, Més Per Mallorca, Compromís, Más Madrid y Catalunya en Comú Podem), the Grupo Nacionalista (Junts Per Catalunya, Canary Coalition / Canarian Nationalist Party) and the Mixed Group.

Both PNV and Vox -represented in the Mixed Group- presented two amendments to the popular motion. The formation of Santiago Abascal proposed “to urge the Government to adopt all the measures and actions necessary to guarantee the survival and boost the Spanish automotive sector”, among them, “the implementation of a historical and national plan to boost demand “, As well as the” suspension of the so-called Ecological Transition for all Spanish administrations. “

Second attempt in Congress



Meanwhile, the Congress of Deputies is in the process of processing a proposal to annul the tax increase in the next Law on Prevention and Fight Against Tax Fraud, according to Europa Press. The Democratic Party (PDeCAT) has promoted this initiative within the so-called Anti-Fraud Law, after Congress rejected, with the votes against PSOE, Podemos, ERC, Más País and Bildu, an amendment to the General State Budget project which intended to modify said rate.

This amendment had also been presented by PDeCAT and had the support of PP, VOX, Ciudadanos, Junts per Catalunya, Coalición Canaria, Nueva Canarias, CUP, UPN, Foro Asturias and PRC, in addition to the main manufacturers in the sector, who have publicly defended this change.

In December, the Congress of Deputies, with the votes of PSOE, Podemos, ERC, Más País and Bildu, rejected an amendment to the General Budgets to avoid the fiscal blow. It also counted, strikingly, with the abstention of the PNV, very combative instead to avoid the increase in diesel taxation.

Now, the Catalan party retires its proposal, which consists in that the models that emit less than 144 grams of carbon dioxide (CO2) for each kilometer traveled do not pay the registration tax, while at present they are exempt from paying this fee cars that emit less than 120 g / km. According to Europa Press, the new initiative is already registered, although the processing of the Anti-Fraud Law is waiting for the presentation of the Finance Commission that will analyze the text and begin to make the first changes.

The proposal being studied by Congress also modifies the rest of the steps, since vehicles that emit between 144 and 192 grams of CO2 would pay 4.75% of this tax (120-160 grams at present), while 9, 75% would be paid by those customers who choose cars that emit between 192 and 240 grams of CO2 (now it is 160-200 grams). The last section, to be paid for those vehicles that expel more than 240 grams, would be 14.75% (currently those that emit more than 200 grams of CO2 per kilometer pay this percentage).