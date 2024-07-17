The solution to the democratic and socio-economic crisis in Venezuela is vital for Venezuelans, but it is also extremely important for the world and fundamental for Latin America. Much of the political fracture in the region can be explained from Caracas and the biggest migration problem in the South of Latin America has been caused by the departure of more than five million Venezuelans in the last ten years. But not only that. The geopolitical influence of the Venezuelan case is so enormous that all the world’s powers have been and are involved in its solution. Its energy derivatives do not need to be mentioned, if we simply remember that it is the world’s largest oil reserve and the eighth largest gas reserve.

But it is not enough that the elections of July 28 are finally held without cheating or obstructing democracy. The pact will also be the only way to save the country. Whoever wins.

It is not written that Chavismo will be defeated. Its territorial implantation, the advantage of its control over all the powers of the State and the social populism of its policies keep it in the race, despite everything. But if Maduro wins, he will not be able to ignore half the country that has voted against him, nor will he be able to count on a legislative assembly that will be renewed in 2025 and will surely give rise to a pluralistic spectrum of parties, which he will have to count on in any case. He will have to make a pact, in short, because he needs the international community to validate the elections and lift the sanctions on his economy.

If Gonzalez Urrutia wins the candidacy, the transfer of powers, from the beginning of August of this year until January 10, 2025, when he takes office, will be a delicate and dangerous process in which an institutional dismantling of Chavismo must take place, full of resignations and concessions. A generous pact of collective forgiveness will be necessary for this transfer to take place loyally.

In the months leading up to the inauguration of the new president, the parties that support González Urrutia’s candidacy should demonstrate a broad willingness to reach a consensus and to rebuild the future of Venezuela on the basis that no one is superfluous. The way in which this turning point in the country’s tragic history materializes is up to everyone, but Chavismo should not fear that past responsibilities will be applied to it or that it will be condemned to the same conditions that it applied to the opposition when it exercised power.

I am aware of the social controversy that this measure has caused among those who want to apply justice to the past. But peace is not always compatible with justice, nor is social conciliation with the demand for past responsibilities in processes of this nature. Putting aside the historical and political differences, the success of the Spanish political transition from dictatorship to democracy, at the end of the seventies of the last century, was based precisely on the express will of the Spanish democratic opposition to forgive the past and build the future together with the heirs of the Franco regime. The success of that generous attitude is evident to all, and we recommend it to the winners of the electoral contest of June 28. A pact of mutual forgiveness about the past will be necessary to face the democratic recovery of Venezuela in the terms of “national coexistence” that candidate González Urrutia intelligently and generously proclaims in his electoral campaign.

If the elections of July 28 are democratic and the results reflect the popular will, the international community should, in any case, articulate a set of measures that encourage and favor this agreed transition.

First, the international community must fill the gap in institutional recognition that Venezuelan institutions are currently experiencing. Neither the Presidency of the Republic nor the National Assembly are currently recognized by most countries and international bodies. The OAS, the EU and the United States in particular must accept the results and grant recognition to the elected official. Sanctions against Venezuela must be lifted as quickly as possible and, in particular, help to recover oil production and exports in coordination with companies capable of rebuilding the country’s oil industry. In terms of sanctions, the removal of warrants for arrests with rewards against Maduro and other government agents would also be a good sign from the United States. Last but not least, Venezuela needs a macroeconomic stabilization plan in which international financial organizations participate to allow the country to recover economic activity, provide public services and attract the return of exiles in recent years.

Among the agreements to be considered, the need to agree on the next electoral processes should also be included, both for the elections to the National Assembly and for the local elections for governors and mayors, which cannot coincide with the previous ones. The legislative elections to the National Assembly are of particular importance in this regard. It is urgent to restore democratic legitimacy to this Chamber and, above all, it is essential to clarify politically who is who in the country’s motley party panorama. A National Assembly elected as close as possible to the inauguration of the new president would be an ideal step for this agreed transition.

One last reflection on the process. The culture of agreement must permeate the whole country. It is a collective attitude that manifests itself in a social current that is unavoidable for everyone. Especially for all those who currently exercise institutional responsibilities in the branches of the State: the Judiciary, the Public Prosecutor’s Office, electoral administration, the civil service in general, the police, the Armed Forces… All of them must favour the transfer of powers and the agreed transition that we are proposing.

Ramon Jauregui He is president of the Euroamerica Foundation.

