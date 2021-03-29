Over the generations, console companies are putting aside their previous devices as time goes by, thus optimizing resources for the devices they currently have active, as well as the generation that is immediately behind the one they have. cousin today.

A perfect example of this is the recent news that has been known by Sony, which has confirmed that the PSP and PS3 stores will no longer be available in a few weeks. This has caused only the Microsoft store allows you to buy games from the sixth and seventh generation of consoles, or rather, it will only be it that allows it from the moment the dates set by Sony arrive.

Only the Microsoft Store allows you to buy games of the sixth and seventh generation on consoles

These consoles that will no longer have support for their different stores correspond to the seventh generation of consoles. Therefore, in this way, Microsoft will be the only that it continues to give users a chance to get titles of that generation, corresponding to Xbox 360.

Microsoft has been working on Xbox Series X | S backward compatibility since 2016

But as we have commented previously, this is not the most remote generation of consoles that Xbox users have and will have access to in the future, since they also have the possibility of being, digitally, with games from the original Xbox. , in order to enjoy them through backward compatibility on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

Therefore, this makes it clear that Microsoft’s strategy differs from that of its competitors, giving greater care to titles from past generations, allowing users to get hold of them despite the time that has elapsed since their arrival on the market.