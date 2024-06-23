There is only one victory between Leon Draisaitl and the longed-for first Stanley Cup win – and possibly his own body. The greatest ice hockey star that Germany has ever produced will be aiming for the most important trophy in the world in this sport with his Edmonton Oilers at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night (2 a.m. CEST/Sky). The 28-year-old from Cologne, whose fitness has been the subject of questions for weeks, says he would give up any personal record for his personal dream goal. So it seems almost logical that Draisaitl is no longer taking it easy on his own body either.