The last Council of Ministers of the year It was closed with two significant energy measures. On the one hand, the Government extends the temporary rate on energybut with deductions for companies that invest in decarbonization. This will buy time to gain the support of Junts when the measure reaches Congress. Likewise, the Executive renounces the increase in diesel to equate it to gasolinedue to the pressure imposed by Podemos.

Obviously, this means good news for the millions of diesel vehicle owners that there is in Spain. However, this is a temporary relief since this tax increase is among the commitments made with Brussels to receive the disbursement of the fifth payment of the Next Genwhich has already been requested.