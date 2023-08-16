Fernanda Guardado states that the Copom should maintain the 0.5 percentage point interest rate cut in the next meetings

The Director of International Affairs and Corporate Risk Management at BC (Central Bank), Fernanda Guardado, stated that the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) should maintain interest rate cuts of 0.5 percentage points in the next meetings and that any review of the rate would depend on “substantial surprises”which he judged to be unlikely.

The statement was made on Tuesday (15.Aug.2023) during the event “Sob o Olhar Delas”, organized by XP in Brasília. “Only substantial positive surprises to speed up the Selic rate. […] But these conditions are quite difficult to achieve. It’s a very high bar”said Fernanda.

On August 2, the Copom cut the basic interest rate after 3 years. With the reduction of 0.50 pp, the Selic increased from 13.75% to 13.25% per annum. The decision of the collegiate was not unanimous. Fernanda was one of the members who voted for a simpler cut of 0.25 percentage points.

In the minutes of the last meeting that led to the reduction of the Selic rate, Copom members had said it was “a further intensification of the pace of adjustments is unlikely”. Fernanda Guardado stated that for the collegiate to change its position, significant changes would be needed in the “fundamentals of inflation dynamics” with one “firmer re-anchoring”.

The director of the BC declared that among the necessary changes are the “much more solid improvement” of inflation, a “Strong opening of the output gap”as well as a “substantially more benign dynamics” services inflation.

“These adjectives did not enter lightly, they are there because they bring a message about the size of the surprise that we would need to observe in these vectors to justify a change in relation to the strategy that we are foreseeing at the moment”said Fernanda.