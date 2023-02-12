Genoa – First a personal note. The prime minister Ms Meloni, has stigmatized in Europe the arrogance of France and Germany which have excluded her and with her Italy, from the table of those who count; you did it very effectively, prophesying to Europe the end of Titanic and remembering that when the ship sank it didn’t matter whether the passengers were first or third class, where the Franco-Germans would like to confine our country, because the end was the same for everyone. False, a quarter of first class passengers and three quarters of third class passengers ended up at the bottom of the sea, mainly because the sailors closed the communication gates of the third class bridge to allow first and second class passengers to evacuate more easily.

Ugly that to deny the well-documented fact is the lady who proudly affirms her third-class origins, singular that her statement is a citation of what was already stated by the then minister Tremonti ten years ago, representative and fervent promoter of the first class. Copying Tremonti blindly, without even verifying the sources, ohibò! This little episode proves that when politicians set about making history, what matters most to them is to get their hands on it and knead it as they please. I said it was a personal matter because hundreds of third-class passengers died in that shipwreck, whom I have the honor to consider my sisters and brothers.

And now we come to the fact of the day. Which is not here for me San Remo, but the exceptional opportunity that I was offered to try, and put ChatGpt to the test, the extraordinary new artificial intelligence product packaged around a very powerful algorithm capable of writing any type of complex text, a law degree thesis, a bestseller, an unpublished work by Shakespeare, an in-depth article on geopolitics. The question that was put to me is no small one for the destinies of humanity, even if, in effect, it is still somehow a personal matter.

That is: can I finally stop sweating blood on this keyboard to find something passably intelligent to type and subcontract the drudgery to the algorithm? Or, stepping on the tragedy pedal: I have to stop banging on this keyboard since the algorithm can you always do better than me? Taking the personal factor out of the way, you understand well that it’s not a trivial matter; delegating intellectual work to an algorithm, letting ourselves be instructed, informed, fantasized by a machine creates many ethical, political and social questions.

For example, what is left for us humans to do but reduce ourselves to passive consumers of an idea of ​​the world generated by a machine? In short, I wanted to understand and I asked a ChatGpt to write this article, it jots down 3000 Maggiani-like lines, as the algorithm has memorized a thousand of my articles. Well, what do you say? How is the algorithm doing? Is Maggiani at his best? Maggiani at worst? Isn’t that Maggiani? At this point we are just at 3000 characters and the job would be as good as finished, then? You decided? So I’ll tell you, no this is my job, of me in the flesh and in neurons, few that are but mine.

The ChatGpt article has been trashed; nothing to complain about, it was done as it should, too much as it should, in fact it lacked those drools, those quirks, those passages from one branch to another, those sudden brilliant or nonsense that make work imperfect, but are its life. ChatGpt is not a living mind; apparently he doesn’t make mistakes, but that’s because he’s stupid, a stupid performer. He puts the words together based on the statistics he elaborates from his immense archive, but he doesn’t take any initiative, he is deaf to any solicitation that is external to the already written, he doesn’t know how to improvise; it is unfit for what is specific to intelligence, any intelligence, even mine.

The good news is that, at least at the moment, the‘artificial intelligence she is stupid; but how long will it last? If you read me and not ChatGpt it is because I was able and wanted to choose, because I enjoy the great privilege of writing what I want in a newspaper that still considers freedom of thought and style as a value. But if, I’m sure, artificial intelligence will never be intelligent, who tells us that human intelligence won’t be asked to reduce itself to stupidity, the day that an algorithm will tell us, for reasons of its own, or rather, its bosses, which will be the most appropriate way to meet the readership market?