Of the approximately seven hundred people who were arrested on Saturday at two large demonstrations in The Hague, one is still detained on Monday morning. It concerns the driver of a shovel who broke through a police barrier during the farmers’ demonstration in Zuiderpark. On Sunday afternoon four more people were detained, three of them were released the same day.
