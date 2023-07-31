Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschossmann

Split

Björn Höcke invites Sahra Wagenknecht to the AfD. The praise from the far right prompted a confidant of the politician to a jubilant thesis.

Frankfurt – The AfD offers Sahra Wagenknecht to join the party – what does that mean? According to a confidant of the politician, that the right-wing party takes Wagenknecht seriously as a competitor. Just AfD politician Björn Höcke had recently found words of praise for the enfant terrible of the left.

“The fact that Höcke is inviting Sahra Wagenknecht of all people says one thing above all: She is the only democratic politician who could pose a threat to Höcke,” left-wing politician and Wagenknecht confidante Christian Leye told dpa.

Left-wing politician Sahra Wagenknecht has been toying with the idea of ​​founding a new party for a long time. © Britta Pedersen/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa/Archive

Wagenknecht-Treuer: “If Merz were only half as dangerous, Höcke would have offered him cooperation”

In this context, Leye also commented on CDUCEO Friedrich Merz, who was recently criticized for his proximity to the AfD: “If Merz were only half as dangerous, Höcke would have offered him cooperation – not just at the municipal level.”

Söder, Merkel, Aiwanger: Umbrella bullying for queens of hearts at the Richard Wagner Festival View photo gallery

The Thuringian AfD boss Höcke had in the transmitter Phoenix affirmed that he had offered Wagenknecht to join his party. He also said: “I certainly see intersections, especially in foreign policy with the AfD and an alternative left. Sahra Wagenknecht took a clear stand and made it clear that this war is not our war, that we must free ourselves from the hegemonic grip of the Americans, that we must go our own European way. I can sign all of that. And this policy field is existential. That’s why it’s important to speak with one voice.”

Wagenknecht camp teases: “The left will disappear into political insignificance in the foreseeable future”

Wagenknecht is considering founding his own party because he is concerned with the leadership of the left has divided. Leye renewed the sharp criticism of the left party executive. He referred to a survey according to which Wagenknecht, as the sole top candidate on the left, could win twelve percent of the votes nationwide. “Instead, the left is at a bitter 4 percent and will foreseeably disappear into political insignificance,” Leye complained, speaking of “a total political failure on the part of the board”.

Most recently, Jan Böhmermann had not skimped on criticism of Merz’ statements towards the AfD, which forced ZDF to comment. Leading CDU politicians also criticized him. (cgsc with dpa)