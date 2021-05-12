The emergency measures approved last autumn and winter to stop the third and fourth waves of covid-19 are being withdrawn in almost all EU countries. At present, only 7 of the 27 members of the Union maintain the state of alarm or health emergency in force, according to the count prepared by the European Parliament on behalf of its Civil Liberties Commission. This commission, chaired by the Spanish MEP Juan Fernando López Aguilar, constantly monitors the evolution of rules that have led to an unprecedented suppression of fundamental freedoms.

As of April 28, when Parliament closed its 26th update on the impact of exceptional measures on fundamental freedoms, only seven countries planned to maintain the state of emergency until the end of May or June. They are Bulgaria, Finland, France, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg and Slovakia. And of all of them, only Italy plans to extend it until at least July 31.

Parliament already asked in a resolution at the end of last year that the states “consider the possibility of abandoning the state of emergency or, if this is not possible, the option of limiting its impact on democracy, the rule of law and rights. fundamental ”. But the deadly spread of the virus, especially after the summer and the festive period at the end of the year, led many countries to tighten restrictions and limit, among other things, freedom of movement and assembly.

During the third or fourth wave, up to 16 countries, including Spain, declared a state of alarm or emergency. And the rest adopted equivalent measures although with another legal basis. The slowdown in economic, social or school activity has been drastic, although in the vast majority of cases the almost total halt of the black spring of 2020 has not been reached. The spring of 2021 has marked the beginning of a de-escalation process that accelerates, like last year, as summer approaches. But with the impulse, this time, of vaccination campaigns that advance at a rate of three million punctures a day throughout the EU.

But the restrictive measures continue to a greater or lesser extent and the Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs Commission maintains a permanent vigilance against the risk that some governments will take advantage of the pandemic to unduly restrict certain freedoms. The temptation is evident in those countries where the crisis coincides with political turmoil or with protests for various reasons.

The European Parliament report recalls, for example, the case of Bulgaria, where the government tried to amend the penal code to include fines and prison sentences for spreading false information. The country’s president vetoed the proposal. In Germany protests against restrictions have been repeated throughout the pandemic, with numerous clashes with law enforcement and Angela Merkel’s federal government has opted for a law that gives her extraordinary powers to impose a curfew over the top. of regional authorities. In Hungary, according to Amnesty International, the government of Viktor Orbán has used sanitary measures to restrict freedom of expression and the right to assembly.

The Commission chaired by López Aguilar is following with concern the evolution of all the regulations, fearing that some may not be proportionally due. But the collection of measures also mentions those that are not restrictive, but rather the opposite. This is the case of Portugal, which until June 30, at least, has recognized all asylum seekers the same rights as Portuguese citizens to facilitate access to health and social services.

This is the situation in different neighboring countries:

France

France will emerge from the state of alarm – the state of health emergency, as it is called in this country – on June 2. But it won’t be back to normal right away. Between that date and October 31, it will go through a transitory phase in which the prime minister may re-impose, if the evolution of the pandemic advises it, measures that limit the mobility of people, access to cinemas, shops and public places, and holding meetings and demonstrations. A notable change from the new situation regarding the state of alarm will be that the prime minister will no longer be able to unilaterally reconfine the entire country or order national curfews, although in the event of a resurgence of the virus they will be able to do so locally. , if it affects less than 10% of the French population. The bill on ending the health crisis, which this week began to be debated in the National Assembly, does not mean an abrupt end to the state of alarm, but rather a progressive exit, or, as some media have called it, a state of alarm Light. The current state of health emergency, which expires on June 1, entered into force on October 17, 2020 to curb the second wave of the virus.

Italy

Italy extended at the end of April the state of emergency in which it has been plunged for more than a year until July 31. The decision was made to better manage the vaccination campaign and apply the latest containment measures for covid-19, as agreed by the scientific team that advises the Government during the pandemic. It was the Council of Ministers who approved it, so that all the parties that make up the Executive — all but Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy — agreed to do so. Controversies, however, have continued to occur within the Government on account of the curfew schedule and the level of restrictions that had to be applied.

Germany

Despite the fact that Germany contemplates in its legislation the state of alarm has not applied it at any time during the pandemic. Angela Merkel’s Executive has agreed on the restrictive measures with the 16 federal states in periodic meetings that began to get complicated between February and March of this year, when some regional leaders began to disagree and not apply what was agreed in their territories. Last month, during the third wave, the federal government modified a law to impose common measures across the country and thus force the wayward Länder to conform to what is decided by the majority, such as the night curfew from a certain point of view. incidence.

UK

In the UK there has never been a state of alarm proper. Parliament approved a law, in a single vote that did not require an extension, to grant the Government a series of exceptional capacities that, on the other hand, were applied in a very lax way. In fact, the law is still in force, even though the de-escalation is already advancing.

Belgium

Belgium has fought the second and third waves of covid-19 with draconian restrictions despite the fact that the state of alarm is not constitutionally allowed. The Belgian Government has used the exceptional powers granted by the constitution to impose by decree from October of last year the closure of all the hotel industry from October 2021 (until the partial opening of last May 8); the closure of all entertainment venues, from cinemas or theaters to gyms, until June 8; the closure of all contact services (such as hairdressers or beauty centers) until February. By decree a curfew was also imposed from midnight (from 10 pm in Brussels) which expired last Friday. Social discipline has been maintained during all those months, but protests over the suspension by decree of fundamental rights have been growing. The League for Human Rights managed on March 31 to get a court to rule that the Belgian state should adopt the necessary legal basis within the deadline or withdraw all restrictive measures under penalty of a coercive sanction. The Belgian State appealed and the term has been extended de facto. The final judgment will probably come when all restrictions have been lifted. But the case has shown that civil society will hardly allow the imposition of drastic measures by decree in case of new waves of infections after the summer. The Belgian Parliament is already processing a Pandemic Law that would allow fighting the virus with exceptional measures but subject to legislative scrutiny.

With information from Marc Bassets, Daniel Verdú, Elena G. Sevillano Y Rafa de Miguel