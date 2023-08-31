Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary, during a speech in July 2023. © picture alliance/dpa/APA | George Hochmuth

An end to the Ukraine war? This is not possible without Donald Trump’s return – says Hungary’s Prime Minister Orban in an interview with Tucker Carlson.

Budapest – Only the return of former President Donald Trump to the helm of the United States can save the western world, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was convinced of this in an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Trump is also the only one who can Ukraine war end, Orban continued. The conversation, which was held in Budapest, was published on the online platform X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

Orban: Donald Trump is ‘only man’ who can save ‘all human beings in the world’

As an opening question, Tucker Carlson wanted to know if Ukraine would win the fight. That was “impossible,” said Viktor Orban, citing the lower number of soldiers on the Ukrainian side as the reason. When asked by the ex-Fox moderator what his next move would be if Orban were NATO boss or US President Joe Biden, the Hungarian leader said: “Peace. Immediately. And bring Trump back, that’s the only way out.” The ex-president can be criticized for many reasons, but during his presidency from 2017 to 2021 Trump made “the best foreign policy for the world in recent decades”.

Had he been in power in the US in February 2022, Russia would not have attacked Ukraine in the first place, Orban claimed. Trump did not start any new wars and “treated North Korea, Russia and even China nicely,” according to the Hungarian Prime Minister. “So Trump is the only man who can save the western world and maybe all human beings in the world.” Orban said that was his personal belief. Before that, however Donald Trump himself in a speech similar views voiced. He would make a deal with Moscow and Kiev and “close it within a day,” Trump said in an interview with US broadcaster Fox News in July.

Orban warns of World War III and Ukraine joining NATO

Orban said the historic opportunity for Ukraine to join NATO was missed at the 2008 Bucharest summit because Russia was allowed to become ever stronger. Now one can no longer afford such a long border between NATO and Russia. “It would mean an imminent threat of war for all of us, even for Washington,” the politician claimed. The possibility of peace rested solely in the hands of the United States. “This is a very dangerous moment now. World War III could be knocking on our door,” Orban continued.

The Hungarian prime minister was the only head of government of an EU country who openly declared his support for the then Republican candidate Trump before the 2016 US election. In addition, Orban has maintained good relations with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin even after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He only half-heartedly supports the West’s sanctions against Moscow and often waters down sanctions decisions by the EU with threats of a veto. In the US, a new president will be elected in early November 2024. Trump wants to run again for the Republicans. In polls, he is far ahead of all other Republican presidential candidates (bme/dpa).