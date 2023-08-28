Not everyone who is entitled to health care allowance also applies for it. Until Friday it is possible to apply for healthcare allowance retroactively for 2022.

Just under 700,000 people have not yet applied for the healthcare allowance for 2022 and are therefore missing out on money. This is evident from an estimate by comparison site Independer based on figures from the Toeslagen. About 10 percent of the Dutch people who are entitled to care allowance generally do not apply for the allowance, about 7 million people were entitled to it in 2022. This concerns approximately 5 million applicants and 2 million allowance partners.

“Last year’s survey showed that the benefits affair also plays a role in this. At that time, 30 percent of the respondents said they would not apply for a healthcare allowance for fear of having to pay back the money,” says Mirjam Prins, healthcare expert at Independer.

This year the number may be even higher because more people will be entitled to healthcare benefits in 2023, slightly more than 7 million, Independer estimates based on data from the Benefits Agency. If you assume the 10 percent that have failed in recent years, in 2023 more than 700,000 people will not apply for the healthcare allowance to which they are entitled.

When are you entitled to healthcare allowance?

This year you are entitled to healthcare allowance with an income of up to 39,000 euros, in 2022 that was 32,000 euros. If you have an allowance partner, the limit is 48,500 euros this year, compared to 41,000 euros last year. “We see that the government is using the health care allowance as a means to implement such a purchasing power repair,” says Prins.

Last year, the monthly healthcare allowance could rise to a maximum of 110 euros per month if you earn less than 22,000 euros on an annual basis and do not have an allowance partner. If you are together, the monthly amount can rise to 212 euros per month. In 2023, that amount will be higher: 154 euros without and 256 euros with an allowance partner for incomes up to 25,000 euros. If you have an income this year between EUR 38,500 and EUR 39,000 (without an allowance partner), you will receive EUR 2 per month.

Letters of Remembrance

Last month, the Benefits Service approached 20,000 people who were entitled to healthcare benefits in 2022, but who had not applied for a benefit. “We think it is very important that people who are entitled to benefits also use them,” says Coert Kleijwegt, Director of Benefits at the Benefits Department.

In 2021, the government organization already conducted a test and sent five thousand letters to people who may be entitled to an allowance. That worked well: more than half of the recipients of a letter logged in, 85 percent of them actually applied for a supplement. “That is why we are now writing to a larger group of 20,000 people.”

This is how you check whether you are entitled to healthcare allowance 1. On the website surcharges.nl/kaniktoeslagget you can check for yourself whether you are entitled to care or rent allowance based on your income. Last year you were entitled to care benefit up to an income of 32,000 euros (single person), with rent benefit this depends on the amount of the rent. The amount of the healthcare allowance can be found online. See also Base brings voting results in 2022 in metropolitan regions 2. Are you entitled to allowances? You can apply for this under the heading ‘My allowances’ on the website of the Toeslagen. 3. Please note: always pass on changes in your income or living situation. If you are entitled to healthcare or rent allowance in 2022 and apply for it, this will automatically continue in the current calendar year. Do you now have a (different) job and has your income increased? Then you have less or no more rights and you have to turn it off manually.

