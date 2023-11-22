Home page World

From: Marvin K. Hoffmann

Boomer was supposed to be put down, now the dog is looking for a new home. © Lüdinghausen animal shelter

Because he is the only puppy in his litter with a genetic defect, Boomer was supposed to die. But he was saved. Now he is waiting at the animal shelter for a new home.

Lüdinghausen – The weakest do not survive in nature. Dog Boomer was also one of them. The Australian shepherd border collie mix with the tricolor coat was the only puppy in the litter with a genetic defect. The tragic result: the deaf dog should be euthanized. He was saved – but now needs even more help, reports wa.de.

Surname Boomers Birthday May 5, 2018 race Australian shepherd border collie mix, tricolor Gender Male/neutered health status Good according to the vet, vaccinated (the next vaccination is due in November 2023), deaf, visually impaired Reason for submission too little time in everyday life, impairment requires more attention

Boomer should be euthanized as a puppy because he has a genetic defect

“As the only puppy in the litter with a genetic defect, meaning not a good sell for the breeder, Boomer should be euthanized. However, he was rescued by a lady who couldn’t keep him permanently. He was then given to a young couple as a second dog. Since the existing dog was already very old and was often ‘annoyed’ by Boomer’s lively puppy nature (now calmer), we adopted him,” says the Animal Friends Lüdinghausen website, which is now looking for a new home for Boomer. If you want to adopt the loving mixed breed, you should know something.

Boomer wears dog goggles when the sun is strong or at dusk. © Lüdinghausen animal shelter

Due to the genetic defect, Boomer is deaf – this is actually more common in animals with a white case. In addition, there is visual impairment. At least he seems to have the latter under control thanks to a tool that seems funny at first glance. In strong sun or twilight, Boomer wears dog glasses. “Initially, Boomer needed a lot of eyewear training to get used to them. But now he can see better outside in the sun again,” explains the animal shelter.

Dog Boomer from the Lüdinghausen animal shelter gets along well with people

The Lüdinghausen animal shelter writes that Boomer’s behavior towards people is problem-free and “he is also open to new people.” However, sometimes he might growl – probably out of insecurity about his physical limitations. He is also afraid of raised hands, and then he ducks away. He also tends to draw attention to himself by whining. “When he sleeps, he seeks physical contact, probably to notice when his human gets up,” it is said.

This is how Boomer the dog ticks “He sleeps a lot during the day, so he is relaxed in his usual surroundings with normal daily events. As soon as there is movement in the house that he cannot identify, he clings to your heels, probably due to his numbness. He may then be afraid of missing the connection. When contacted he is very impetuous and wild. He also becomes restless as soon as someone leaves the house. Probably because he thinks it will work out for him too. Boomer is good at waiting when food is given, but likes to try to speed up the process by whining. Waiting has generally not been his strength so far, for example during breaks during a walk or while in a café,” explains the Lüdinghausen animal shelter.

People need to embrace Boomer’s canine quirks

You just have to get involved with Boomer and his peculiarities. Communication between his humans and him is also different than with other dogs – due to his deafness, it is based on hand signals. “He understands sit, down, come, wait, call, but is very quickly distracted by eye contact, which makes communication difficult,” writes the animal shelter. Surely he can still be trained, Tips from dog trainer Martin Rütter could help with that.

Children in the household don’t seem to be a problem for Boomers, but they should probably be a little older and bigger. “He grew up with an older dog for a year and a half. The orientation towards a second dog is probably helpful due to its limited senses,” the animal shelter also writes.

If you are interested in Boomer, please contact Tierfreunde Lüdinghausen on 02598-9292532 or by email at [email protected].