Home page politics

From: Eileen Kelpe

Split

A state of emergency was also declared in the Russian region of southern Ukraine due to the flooding. But many people are stuck.

Kherson – After the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam in southern Ukraine, the water of the reservoir, which was more than four times larger than Lake Constance, spills downstream. About 80 towns with more than 40,000 people are affected by the floods. So far, more than 2700 people, according to the news agency AFP needed to safety or were able to save themselves. But many have not yet been able to leave the area.

Streets in Kherson are flooded after the Kakhovka dam was blown up. © Libkos/AP

Evacuation in the flood area: state of emergency on the Russian side too

On the right bank of the river, in the Ukrainian territories, rescue workers are using boats to evacuate people, some of whom have sheltered on the roofs of their houses. A state of emergency has also been declared on the left bank of the river, which is controlled by Russian troops. Loud nv there would be hardly any boats there – and only people with Russian passports would be allowed out of the area. All others with Ukrainian passports would be left to their own devices.

Dam blown up: international emergency aid in Ukraine starts

International relief organizations are also working to help those affected in the flooded areas. Unicef ​​reports that the drinking water supply is affected in many places and provided, among other things, 25,000 bottles with drinking water, hygiene articles and water purification tablets. Organizations of the alliance “Aktion Deutschland Hilft”, such as the Johanniter, are supporting the evacuation with vehicles and preparing accommodation for the affected people who had to leave their homes. (eike/dpa)