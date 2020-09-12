The message most listened to by Fran fernandez inside and out of doors the home was referring to the start of the season. “It’s a must to begin properly, sturdy. It will likely be essential”, stated the coach and was repeated by multiple footballer within the press room. Is that, bearing in mind the newest outcomes, it has been troublesome for the Blue and Whites to begin on the appropriate foot, though historical past doesn’t say the identical.

Because the membership returned from Segunda B in 2013, Tenerife have solely been capable of win as soon as on matchday one. It was three seasons in the past when he defeated Actual Zaragoza with a purpose from Carlos Ruiz. Every part else was attracts and defeats, like final 12 months at La Romareda (2-0).

On this means, it has been troublesome for the folks of Tenerife to have the ability to get among the many candidates they usually have been characterised as a second-round group. An excellent instance is the nice marketing campaign with José Luis Martí, reaching the ultimate as a result of promotion in Getafe, or the newest with Rubén Baraja who left him on the gates of taking part in the Playoff.

Nevertheless, the historic information just isn’t so unhealthy. All through these 67 seasons, Because the membership arrived in nationwide soccer in 1953, the statistics are far more even: 26 wins, 15 attracts and one other 26 defeats. In his first look, for instance, he misplaced to Xerez 2-1 on Andalusian soil.

Few instances has there been a really cumbersome outcome beginning the course, though in September 1996 the insulares beat Compostela 6-0 or within the 2015-16 marketing campaign they misplaced 6-3 in Los Pajaritos towards Numancia.

This Sunday, Málaga visits Heliodoro and it will likely be the primary time that Andalusians and Tenerife folks open the competitors. The story conveys a sure tranquility, however the final opening markers will not be so flattering and therefore the insistent message from Fran Fernández. As a result of step one is all the time vital.