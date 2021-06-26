President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) stated this Saturday (June 26, 2021) that the only way for him to leave Brasília is by “God”. His speech was after the “motorcycle” he promoted with supporters in the city of Chapecó this morning.

“It’s no use investing, slandering, attacking us 24 hours a day. Only one thing takes me out of Brasilia: God.”

The president also stated that Covid’s CPI (Parliamentary Inquiry Commission) in the Senate has “7 crooks.” He also said that they do not want to investigate the governors, who received funds to fight covid-19 only “who gave the money“.

THE “motorcycle” of Bolsonaro with supporters comes after deputy Luis Miranda (DEM-DF) told Covid’s CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) in the Senate that Bolsonaro knew of alleged irregularities in Covaxin’s contract with the Ministry of Health. ally of the president, he also said that Bolsonaro suspected the involvement of the leader of the Government in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR).

The president again said that he wasn’t the one who ended anyone’s job. He criticized the governors and the restrictive measures against covid-19.

“I respect our Constitution, the right to come and go, the right to work. Last year they tried to plunge our country into chaos with restrictive measures.”

Bolsonaro also attacked former president Lula (PT). “They made this bum eligible, now they want to make him president by fraud. They won’t!” said Bolsonaro. He has returned to defending the “audible vote” for next year’s elections.

