ofPatrick Huljina shut down

The corona numbers in Germany continue to fall. The world medical chief counters the criticism of some medical professionals about the lifting of the vaccination prioritization. The news ticker.

The Corona * figures in Germany continue to show a positive trend.

Thuringia is currently the only federal state with a seven-day incidence * over 100.

World Medical Chief Frank Ulrich Montgomery defends the nationwide lifting of vaccination prioritization.

This news ticker on the Corona situation * in Germany is updated regularly.

Berlin – Before the upcoming Whitsun weekend, the corona situation in Germany seems to continue to relax. The number of new corona infections * has decreased significantly compared to the previous weeks. The nationwide seven-day incidence, one of the key values ​​for possible easing and policy action, is also falling. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) *, the nationwide value on Wednesday morning was 72.8.

Corona in Germany: Only one federal state above the emergency braking limit

The measures of the federal emergency brake, including controversial exit restrictions, seem to have worked. The seven-day incidence is now only in one German state above the emergency braking limit of 100. According to the RKI, the incidence value in Thuringia on Wednesday was 115.3. With Schleswig-Holstein (32.4), Hamburg (35.3) and Lower Saxony (49.9), three federal states even fell below the 50 mark.

In many places, this has made things easier. Numerous corona relaxations have also been decided in Bavaria. If the incidence is constant below 100, beer gardens, among other things, may be opened and cultural institutions with a negative corona test * may be visited.

Corona in Germany: Nationwide suspension of vaccination prioritization

The corona vaccination campaign * in Germany is also gaining momentum. According to the data from the vaccination dashboard, 37.5 percent of the population have now received at least one primary vaccination. More than 9.5 million people in Germany have already been fully vaccinated. From June 7th, the pace is to be increased further. Then the prioritization of vaccinations will be lifted nationwide, as Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) announced on Monday (May 17). In the run-up, some federal states had already pushed ahead in this regard.

Corona in Germany: world physician boss criticizes medical professionals – “not entirely logical”

However, the lifting of the vaccination priority not only caused joy, but also fierce criticism – both from citizens * and doctors. They fear major challenges for the practice staff due to the rush. The arguments of many medical professionals are, however, “not entirely logical”, criticized Frank Ulrich Montgomery, chairman of the World Medical Association, on Wednesday in Deutschlandfunk. “The general practitioners are overwhelmed with the sudden abolition of vaccination prioritization. They asked for it themselves, ”said Montgomery.

World doctors boss Frank Ulrich Montgomery has little understanding for the criticism of the general practitioners at the lifting of the vaccination prioritization. (Archive image) © Guido Kirchner / dpa

He defended the timing of the lifting of the prioritization. The vulnerable groups of the top two priority levels have so far been offered a vaccination “with certainty”. Some are not available or simply do not want to. “Now the whole rest of society does not have to wait for the last vaccine-hesitant and vaccine-hesitant to be vaccinated before the other groups can be vaccinated,” said Montgomery, defending the lifting of the vaccination prioritization. The central problem continues to be the lack of corona vaccine *. (ph / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © Guido Kirchner / dpa