Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 09/23/2023 – 5:50

Iphan, the federal historical heritage body, is preparing accelerated listing of quilombos in Brazil, based on an article of the Constitution. There are 17 such processes awaiting decision. The National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan) defined a priority as accelerating the listing of quilombos in Brazil, and placed a proposed ordinance in this regard for public consultation. The objective is to take advantage of the fact that the listing of quilombos is provided for in the Constitution to speed up the processes.

Only one quilombo is currently listed by Iphan, Quilombo do Ambrósio, in Ibiá, Minas Gerais, recognized for its status as an archaeological site. In addition, Quilombo dos Palmares, in União dos Palmares, Alagoas, also has protection – but because, located in Serra da Barriga, it is protected as a natural heritage site.

According to the most recent census by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), there are 494 officially delimited quilombola territories in the country, where 167 thousand people live. The same survey showed, however, that 1.3 million Brazilians identify as quilombolas. Questioned by DW, Iphan reported that there are 17 open quilombo listing processes being processed at the institution.

The ordinance to speed up listings seeks to “highlight the leading role of the Afro-Brazilian population in demanding the right to freedom in Brazil […], guided by anti-racist principles in heritage actions”, says architect Vanessa Maria Pereira, general coordinator of Identification and Recognition at Iphan. She adds that the objective of the legal adjustment is “to recognize, in the State’s heritage narratives, the quilombola resistance to the enslavement process and the discrimination suffered by black people”.

In general terms, the proposal should speed up the listing processes by bringing the issue within the scope of the Constitution, instead of being based exclusively on the legislation that governs the protection of historical heritage, dating from 1937. As a result, the procedure would practically be automatic.

PhD student at the State University of Campinas (Unicamp), professor and historian Philippe Arthur dos Reis envisions that the speed of the process will facilitate “the recognition of quilombola communities”. “I see it as a proposal to reduce bureaucracy in the process of recognizing these groups,” he says.

Historian Petrônio Domingues, professor at the Federal University of Sergipe (UFS), states that, when the new rule comes into force, it will be up to Iphan “only to assess whether the quilombo to which the request for listing refers falls within the constitutional provisions or not.” ”. “Therefore, the proposed procedure is simpler and tends to be much faster than a conventional listing process”, he says.

Article 216 of the Constitution states that “material and immaterial assets constitute Brazilian cultural heritage” referring to “the memory of the different groups forming Brazilian society”. And he adds that “all documents and sites containing historical reminiscences of the former quilombos are listed”. Until now, however, 35 years after the charter’s promulgation, this determination remains a dead letter.

Obsolete legislation

Historian Martha Abreu, professor at Universidade Federal Fluminense (UFF) and researcher at Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), sees the ordinance as the materialization of “something that already had to be done”. “It legitimizes the quilombola struggle, the State’s recognition of the existence of quilombos, belatedly complying with the Constitution,” she says.

Researcher at the Max Planck Institute, in Frankfurt, Germany, historian Bruno Rodrigues de Lima assesses that the Iphan ordinance means “abandoning the authoritarian rubble of the Estado Novo [período do presidente Getúlio Vargas] and update the definition of what constitutes historical heritage, with a change in understanding, an intelligent interpretation of the country’s own Constitution”.

“That 1937 metric [da legislação em vigor sobre patrimônio] loses sight of what quilombo is because the Brazilian State [de então] chose to say that quilombos did not exist, that they had disappeared, that communities of remnants of enslaved people had evaporated”, says the researcher ironically.

“The listing policy developed with the creation of Iphan, in 1937, has a very dated vision of that period about what should be considered heritage for Brazil”, assesses archaeologist and historian Luis Felipe Santos, president of the AfrOrigens Institute. He defends reformulations as necessary to include society’s demands.

In a press release, Iphan used the expression “history of patrimonial racism” when referring to the fact that only one Brazilian quilombo was listed, even though 18 cases had been opened.

Lima believes that, once the new tool is implemented, the number of recognition of quilombola communities will exponentially increase. “I.e, [a medida significa] constitutionalize the abolitionist movement”, he comments. “It’s about repairing history, settling accounts with the slave past. The constitutional overturn is part of the payment of this historic debt, which is unpayable.”

Current concerns

Professor Domingues emphasizes that taking down quilombos means “respect for the preservation and recognition of the history, memory and identity of the black population in Brazil, with their ability to fight and resist the shackles of oppression, both from the slavery past and the present of structural racism”.

Founder and executive director of the organization Educafro Brasil, philosopher and theologian David Santos recognizes the importance of listing, but hopes that it does not prevent quilombos from developing as communities.

“[Tombamento] represents a double-edged sword. On the one hand, we reaffirm that the preservation of the memory and culture of these secular communities is fundamental, as the capitalist consumer system causes a disintegration of their members”, he argues. “[Mas isso] It can never mean imprisoning these communities in the past, as a kind of prison in time, especially when this past is umbilically linked to the marginal condition of extreme poverty.”

He demands that Iphan help find ways to reconcile “the preservation of memory and culture” with “improving the living conditions of its populations”, through sustainable development policies.

“The collapse [dos quilombos] records and formalizes the materiality of the crime that was the Brazilian slavery past. This is a way of reinforcing the struggle of these communities and, at the same time, legitimizing the demands made daily by these people”, comments archaeologist Santos.