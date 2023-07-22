Only one possibility: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

Tonight, Saturday 22 July 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1 airs One Chance, a 2021 film directed by James Nunn with Scott Adkins, Ashley Greene, Ryan Phillippe, Emmanuel Imani. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In an effort to prevent a terrorist attack in Washington, a hand-picked team of Navy Seals, led by Lieutenant Jake Harris and CIA analyst Zoe Anderson, must rescue a prisoner from an island prison. Tensions flare when facility manager Jack Yorke refuses to release the suspected terrorist.

Only one possibility: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of One Chance, but what’s the full cast for the film? Below is the list of actors:

Scott Adkins

Ashley Greene

Ryan Phillippe

Emmanuel Imani

Dino Kelly

Jack Parr

Waleed Elgadi

Terence Maynard

Jess Liaudin

Streaming and TV

Where to see One Chance on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 22 July 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.