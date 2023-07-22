Only one possibility: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema
Tonight, Saturday 22 July 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1 airs One Chance, a 2021 film directed by James Nunn with Scott Adkins, Ashley Greene, Ryan Phillippe, Emmanuel Imani. But let’s see all the information together in detail.
Plot
In an effort to prevent a terrorist attack in Washington, a hand-picked team of Navy Seals, led by Lieutenant Jake Harris and CIA analyst Zoe Anderson, must rescue a prisoner from an island prison. Tensions flare when facility manager Jack Yorke refuses to release the suspected terrorist.
Only one possibility: the cast of the film
We’ve seen the plot of One Chance, but what’s the full cast for the film? Below is the list of actors:
- Scott Adkins
- Ashley Greene
- Ryan Phillippe
- Emmanuel Imani
- Dino Kelly
- Jack Parr
- Waleed Elgadi
- Terence Maynard
- Jess Liaudin
Streaming and TV
Where to see One Chance on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 22 July 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.
