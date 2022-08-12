That of Minister Speranza is only electoral propaganda that shows how it is the Italian left that has not changed

Health Minister Roberto Speranza is shivering.

One thinks he is sick, but he shivers because he is afraid of a “only man in charge amending the Constitution“.

He said this yesterday at the presentation of the symbol of the Democratic party.

Apart from the misogyny of the minister, who should have said that he is afraid of a single “woman” in charge, because if one really wants to make predictions he must do them well and the woman in question, useless to go around us, is Giorgia Meloni.

Hope however does not dare to mention his name because we are sure he was referring to Berlusconi he would not manifest this fear (forget Salvini because the speech would lengthen).

The truth is that Speranza reported all her fears precisely to Giorgia Meloni and not by chance, because, it is useless to go around it, Melons it still means, for much of the left, fascism or worse.

Yet his Bad Godesberg he had the right, and it is represented by the turning point of Fiuggi that Gianfranco Fini made and if we like it can also be related to Achille Occhetto’s Bolognina.

So it is not clear why if the turning point has been accepted for the German Social Democratic and Italian Communist parties, it should not be that of the Italian right.

Now say that the Melons it represents a danger for Italian democracy not only is it not true, but it is also anachronistic and clearly instrumental, given the Atlantic location widely demonstrated by the leader of the Brothers of Italy.

Therefore that of Minister Speranza it is only electoral propaganda which indeed demonstrates that it is the Italian left that has not changed and to try, as soon as he can, to discredit and demonize his opponent, trying to scare the moderate electorate who, fortunately, are not so inexperienced.

