The presentation of the main regional candidacies in the Valencian Community for the 28-M has not revealed star signings or major shocks within the parties, but a look at 2019 shows that only one of the heads of the list repeats as a candidate for the the presidency of the Generalitat and who has held it for the last four years, the socialist Ximo Puig, supported by the other two members of the Botanical Government, Compromís and Unides Podem. However, the change in the candidacies has not necessarily been an attempt at renewal, rather the changes have come unexpectedly and due to very different circumstances. All the parties have programmed proximity campaigns and only the PP is also committed to acts in a massive format, in the Valencia bullring.

PSPV. Ximo Puig aspires to revalidate his position at the head of the Consell. The polls give the Socialists a close result, with a slight advantage over the PP, depending on the origin of the polls. Puig is leading a campaign for squares in all the Valencian regions, “to go where the people are and not to fill buses with people from outside,” explains his campaign manager, Miguel Soler. “It will be a Valencian campaign,” he adds, and distances himself from the parties that seek to give issues of state competence the leading role in the regional electoral race. “We do not want the Valencian Community to be the trophy that is given to a national leader, it is a lack of respect and the generals will come,” he says.

pp. Isabel Bonig, a previous PP candidate, was politically beheaded in 2021 as the leader of the popular Valencians. In his place, the management placed Carlos Mazón, considered a political disciple of Eduardo Zaplana, and president of the Alicante Provincial Council, a affinity to the then national president, Pablo Casado. Mazón’s challenge is to collect all the possible votes: from Ciudadanos, from the extreme right and from the disenchanted, and he will dare with a large-scale act, in the Valencia bullring, emulating those held during the absolute majorities of Zaplana and by Francisco Camps. Not for this reason will he rule out a proximity campaign, above all, because he is still an unknown leader in Valencia and Castellón and, despite the fact that he has been holding meetings with groups since November, “he will intensify his agenda with the aim of taking it everywhere and, above all, everything, to spaces of civil society”, argues his campaign manager, Miguel Barrachina, who assures that the candidate wins a lot in short distances due to his naturalness and energy. The objective, distant, to be able to govern alone.