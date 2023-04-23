The presentation of the main regional candidacies in the Valencian Community for the 28-M has not revealed star signings or major shocks within the parties, but a look at 2019 shows that only one of the heads of the list repeats as a candidate for the the presidency of the Generalitat and who has held it for the last four years, the socialist Ximo Puig, supported by the other two members of the Botanical Government, Compromís and Unides Podem. However, the change in the candidacies has not necessarily been an attempt at renewal, rather the changes have come unexpectedly and due to very different circumstances. All the parties have programmed proximity campaigns and only the PP is also committed to acts in a massive format, in the Valencia bullring.
PSPV. Ximo Puig aspires to revalidate his position at the head of the Consell. The polls give the Socialists a close result, with a slight advantage over the PP, depending on the origin of the polls. Puig is leading a campaign for squares in all the Valencian regions, “to go where the people are and not to fill buses with people from outside,” explains his campaign manager, Miguel Soler. “It will be a Valencian campaign,” he adds, and distances himself from the parties that seek to give issues of state competence the leading role in the regional electoral race. “We do not want the Valencian Community to be the trophy that is given to a national leader, it is a lack of respect and the generals will come,” he says.
pp. Isabel Bonig, a previous PP candidate, was politically beheaded in 2021 as the leader of the popular Valencians. In his place, the management placed Carlos Mazón, considered a political disciple of Eduardo Zaplana, and president of the Alicante Provincial Council, a affinity to the then national president, Pablo Casado. Mazón’s challenge is to collect all the possible votes: from Ciudadanos, from the extreme right and from the disenchanted, and he will dare with a large-scale act, in the Valencia bullring, emulating those held during the absolute majorities of Zaplana and by Francisco Camps. Not for this reason will he rule out a proximity campaign, above all, because he is still an unknown leader in Valencia and Castellón and, despite the fact that he has been holding meetings with groups since November, “he will intensify his agenda with the aim of taking it everywhere and, above all, everything, to spaces of civil society”, argues his campaign manager, Miguel Barrachina, who assures that the candidate wins a lot in short distances due to his naturalness and energy. The objective, distant, to be able to govern alone.
Commit. The replacement of the candidate from four years ago, Mónica Oltra, was forced by her accusation, investigated by the management that the council she presided over made of the case of abuse of a minor for which her ex-husband was convicted. Oltra, the visible and recognizable head of Compromís, resigned less than a year ago and, although the coalition did what was statutorily possible to wait for the filing of its case and reinstate it on the lists, the deputy Joan Baldoví entered the fray and stood, given his degree of popularity, as a pre-candidate to preside over the Generalitat, something that the coalition later supported. “Our political project is closely linked to the territory and Baldoví has already traveled to 130 towns,” says Àgueda Micó, one of the campaign managers of a candidate who is “known and well-recognized.” Compromís will play the trick of proximity and its goal is set around the latest regional results with the aim of reissuing the pact United We can. Since the summer of 2021, the one who was head of the Unides Podem list four years ago, Rubén Martínez Dalmau, has been out of the institutional political pulse. He resigned, fed up with the tensions within his own party, and made way for the number one on the purple list to occupy the presidency, Héctor Illueca. The polls do not predict good results and the purples go to the polls in confluence with Esquerra Unida. However, his position may be transcendental for the renewal of the Botanical. The one in Illueca will also be a campaign of meetings with groups and the street. citizens. The case of Ciudadanos has been even more convoluted. In March 2021, the party’s spokesman and coordinator, Toni Cantó, submitted his resignation. When he left, four other deputies joined him who left the group but not the seat in the Valencian Parliament. In January of this year, the one who served as spokesperson in the formation led by Inés Arrimadas also said goodbye but, in this case, to go with the PP. Finally, it is Mamen Peris who leads the candidacy and who will try to turn the polls around. “We are going to make our candidate visible in a close campaign, where she is very powerful,” says her campaign manager, Fernando Llopis. What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe Vox. Also the Vox candidate has changed. José María Llanos has been succeeded by a controversial Carlos Flores who is starring in small meetings, even in closed spaces, and who is carried away by the drag effect of the brand.
Vox. Also the Vox candidate has changed. José María Llanos has been succeeded by a controversial Carlos Flores who is starring in small meetings, even in closed spaces, and who is carried away by the drag effect of the brand.
