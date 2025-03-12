Just 30% of Spanish companies have specific insurance to cover themselves in front of a cyber attackdespite the fact that only in 2023 more than 22,000 cybersecurity incidents were managed, according to data from the National Cybersecurity Institute (INCIBE). This figure is worrisome if one takes into account that the average cost of a cyber attack can be up to 14 times higher than that of a fire, exceeding 100,000 euros. Even so, most SMEs are not protected before this threat, exposing itself to significant losses that, in many cases, can put the continuity of their business at risk.

The CEO of Lazarus Technology, Manuel Huerta, explains whatAnd the low adoption of cybersegurs among SMEs is due to a false sense of security. “SMEs mistakenly consider that, given the size of their businesses, they are unattractive to receive a cyber attack or, simply, which as it has never happened, does not have to happen. The best defense cannot be the feeling of insignificance or chance, but opt ​​for a cybersagide that mitigates any computer attack and does not put the existence of the company at risk,” says Huerta.

Besides, Many SMEs are unaware that cyber attacks not only affect large corporationsbut cybercriminals usually direct their attacks on SMEs because they have less security measures. This false perception of invulnerability is reflected in Incibe data, which reveal that 55% of SMEs do not hire a cybersagide because it considers that it does not need it. Unlike other usual accidents, cyber attacks have a disproportionate economic impact. Economic losses derived from business interruption can reach between 5,000 and 50,000 euros per day, depending on the type of activity.

According to a Google report, 60% of European SMEs close within six months after suffering a cyber attackan alarming fact if it is considered that 99% of the business fabric in Spain are SMEs. In many cases, the cost of data recovery, fines for regulatory breaches and customer loss far exceed the available economic resources, bringing bankruptcy to companies that, having had a cybersecide, would have survived.

One of the main obstacles is lack of awareness. “There is still great ignorance about the scope of cyber attacks and their economic consequences. Many SMEs think that a cybersecide is unnecessary or too expensive, when in reality it is an investment that can save the company in case of an attack,” says Manuel Huerta. The reality is that the price of a cybercars varies depending on the size of the company and its needs, but it is usually accessible to most SMEs, especially when compared to the cost of a cyber attack.

On the other hand, too There is a generalized ignorance about what a cybersagide really covers. Unlike traditional policies, these insurance not only include the response to the attack, but also data recovery costs, crisis communication, legal advice and sanctions for normative breach. In short, they offer comprehensive coverage that goes beyond simple protection. To promote a greater adoption of cybersegurs, it is necessary to change the mentality of SMEs. In this sense, Manuel Huerta insists on the importance of educating Spanish business fabric on digital risks and their consequences. “SMEs must understand that it is not about whether they are going to be attacked, but when. In a digitalized world, cybercrimen is a constant threat, and the only way to protect itself is with a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy that includes a cybersagide,” he concludes.