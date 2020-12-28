BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Only one in ten Germans believes that one can go on vacation anywhere again next summer despite the corona pandemic. In a survey by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of the German Press Agency, only 9 percent were of the opinion that unlimited travel would then be possible again. 77 percent don’t believe in it. 13 percent did not provide any information.

Because of the high number of infections, the federal government has classified almost 150 of the around 200 countries worldwide as risk areas and issued a travel warning for them. This partially applies to eight other countries. The travel warnings from the Foreign Office do not mean a travel ban, but are intended to have the greatest possible deterrent effect on tourists.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas hopes that the situation will at least be better next year than last summer. “That depends on how we will behave in the coming weeks and months,” he told the German press agency. “If everyone does their part to prevent infections, if we make progress with the vaccination step by step, then I hope that in the summer we will at least no longer have the restrictions that we had last summer.”

This year summer vacation was only possible under strict hygiene regulations. In autumn, the situation deteriorated dramatically again due to the second corona wave. On the European mainland there are only regions in France, Greece, Finland, Norway and Austria (two municipalities on the German border) that are not classified as risk areas. There are also individual regions in Ireland as well as the Portuguese island of Madeira, a large part of the Greek islands, the British Isle of Man and the Channel Island of Guernsey as well as the Danish islands of Greenland and Faroe Islands. / Mfi / DP / nas