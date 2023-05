The Sharjah Private Education Authority announced the results of its qualitative program “Mastery”, which aims to develop and improve the quality of school performance in all its aspects. There are 127 schools in the emirate.

Emirates Today publishes the full evaluation results as follows

First, the school with an outstanding rating:

GEMS Millennium Private School – Indian Curriculum

Second: Schools rated “Very Good”:

Australian International Private School, James Ambassador School, Victoria International School, James Cambridge International School, Delhi Private School, French International School Georges Pompidou Private, Our Own English High School for Girls, Our Own English High School for Boys, and Sharjah English Private School.

Third: Schools rated “good”:

– Beacon House Gulf International School – American curriculum

– Aspam Indian International Private School – Indian curriculum

– Al-Ansar International Private School – British curriculum

– Sharjah International Private School – British and Ministerial

– Al-Zohour Private School – American

– American International Modern Private School – American

– GEMS Westminster School Sharjah – British

– English Care Private School – British curriculum

– Al-Morouj English Private School and Kindergarten – British

– International School of Scientific Creativity – British

– International Academy Pupils School – British

Wes Green International Private School – British

– Emirates Private School – Ministerial

– Al-Durrah International School – American

– The American School for Scientific Creativity – American

– Knowledge International Private School – American

– Leaders Private School – Indian

Manarat Al Sharjah Private School – Ministerial

– Emirates National School – American

– Al Shula Private School, Al Falah Branch – Ministerial

– Al-Itqan American Private School – American

– Indian International School – Indian

– Rayan International Private School – Indian

– Sharjah Private School – Ministerial

– Tarim American Private School – American

– Al-Kamal American International School, Al-Azra Branch – American

– Al-Saleh Private School for Girls – Ministerial

The American Private School of Kalba – Waziri

– Emirates National School – Indian

– Indian School in Sharjah – Indian

– Al-Basir Private School – Ministerial

– Al Shula Private School – Industrial Branch – Ministerial

– Al-Istiqlal Private School – Ministerial

– Al-Noor International Private School – Waziri

– Gulf Asian English School – Hindi

– Sama American Private School – American

– Al Kamal American International School, Helwan Branch – American

– Sharjah American International Private School – American

– National Charitable Private School, Branch 2 – Ministerial

– Al-Ahlia Charitable Private School, Al-Falaj Branch – Ministerial

– German International School in Sharjah – German

– Al-Amal Private School for the Deaf – Ministerial

– Amity Private School – Indian

– Pace British Private School – British

Fourth: Schools with an “acceptable” rating

– National Charitable Private School – Ministerial

– Tomorrow Makers Private School – Ministerial

– Al Sabah Indian Private School – Indian

– Brilliant International Private School – British

– Al Dhaid Private School – Ministerial

– Sharjah British International Private School – American

– Ibn Sina English High School – British

– School of Science – British

– Delta English School – Indian

– British Talent Private School – British

– National Private School – Ministerial

Springdale Indian School – Indian

– Al-Amana Private School – British

– Al-Ula Private School – Ministerial

– Al-Wehda Private School – American

– Nibras Al-Iman Private School – American

– Doha Private School – American

– Al-Qimma Private School – Ministerial

Al-Wardiyeh Private School – British

– The New Philippine Private School – Filipino

Kalba English Private School – British

– Emirates American School – American

– Al-Kamal American International Private School, Al-Ramtha Branch – American

– Far Eastern Private School – Filipino

– Al Roshd American Private School – American

– Salman Al-Farsi School – Ministerial

– Al-Bayan Private School – Waziri

– National Private School Branch 1 – Ministerial

– The International School of Choueifat – SABS

– Indian Excellent Private School – Indian

– New Indian Model School – Hindi

– Al Tafaouq Private School – Ministerial

– Sharjah Public School – British

– Ibn Khaldoun Private School – British

– Al-Najma Private School – British

– Al-Bayt Al-Saeed English Private School – British

– Al-Resalah American International School – American

– Khorfakkan Model Private School – Ministerial

Pace International School – Indian

– Al-Resala International Private School – American

– East Coast English School – Indian

– Victoria English Private School – British

– Al-Diaa Private Scientific School – Ministerial

– Al-Shuaa Indian School for Boys and Girls – Indian

– Al-Amal English Private Secondary School – Pakistani

– The Indian School in Sharjah – Juwaiza Branch – Hindi

– Al-Bayan National School – Waziri

– Future Private School – American

– Al-Wardiyeh Private School, Branch 1 – British

– Pakistan Islamic Secondary School – Pakistani

Far Eastern Private School – Filipino

– Khalifa Al-Hamza American Private School – American

– Pamir Private School – Pakistani

Fifth: Schools with a “poor” rating

– Filipino Millennium Private School – Filipino

– An-Najah English School – Indian

– Pioneers British Private School – British

Sixth: Schools that have not been evaluated

– The American School for Scientific Creativity, Branch 1 – American

– New Delhi Private School – Indian

– Al-Ibtikar Scientific Private School – British

– Al-Amal Private School for the Deaf, Branch 1 – Ministerial

– Masar Private School – American

– Mantina American School – American

– SABS International Private School, Avenue – SABS

– Victoria International Private School – Central Region – Australian

– Al Madinah International Private School – British

– Darb Al Saada Private School – Ministerial

Sidra Private School – Ministerial

– American Gulf Private School – American

– Al-Sahab British Private School – British

– Victoria International School in Sharjah – Khorfakkan – Australian

– Victoria International School in Sharjah – Kalba – Australian

– National Charitable Private School for Girls, Branch 3 – Ministerial

– National Charitable Private School for Boys, Branch 4 – Waziri