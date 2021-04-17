Only one girl came to the city casting of the Miss Belarus contest in Brest. This was reported by the portal “Evening Brest»April 16.

It is noted that the final of the competition was supposed to take place back in May, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed.

The competition was held on April 16 at the local city house of culture. According to the results of the casting, its only participant won – 20-year-old Maria Kuleshova from Kobrin region.

Kuleshova studied at the Brest College of Music, works as a teacher in the bayan-accordion class in Kiselevtsy. The casting winner will go to the Miss Belarus National Beauty Contest.

The jury members said that there were those who wanted to enter the competition, but they did not meet the minimum height requirements, applicants with a height of 174 cm were allowed to the casting. The age of the participants was from 18 to 24 years old.

According to the portal, Kuleshova already auditioned for the competition last year, but then did not pass the city and regional selection.

In December last year, the general director of the Miss Russia contest, Anastasia Belyak, said that the final of the national contest was postponed to spring 2021 due to the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic. At the moment, the date of the competition has not been named, regional castings are underway.