Flavio Manzoni has done it again. Ferrari’s celebrated design boss has led his team to deliver a very special version of the F8 Tributo for a very special customer. One with a phobia of rear windows – a deeply underestimated condition. This is the Ferrari SP48 Unica, the latest in the Special Projects series.

The Special Projects are, in Ferrari’s words, ‘absolutely bespoke cars, manufactured to a single customer’s specifications and designed as a clear expression of their own individual requirements’. If you buy enough Ferraris and after a few models you really want something unique, Ferrari will build an SP with you.

The rear window becomes an arrow

The Ferrari SP48 Unica obscures any view to the rear. Not a big deal, because with a twin-turbo V8 you only have to look ahead. If you look down from above, you can see how the central part of the roof flows smoothly back into a pair of inlets located in the rear of the Unica. It forms a kind of arrow.

The ‘cooling flows’ (as Ferrari calls them) are the biggest changes compared to the regular F8. They’re also under that rear spoiler and on the front bumper. Both sets have grilles optimized for maximum airflow, while the intercooler intake is located directly behind the side windows. This inlet should also allow some great sounds to enter the interior.

From one block of metal

The long overhang at the rear should provide more downforce at the rear. Elsewhere, there are subtle changes to the headlights and a few extra intakes in the front hood. Ferrari’s idea was to suggest that the Unica was formed from a single block of metal.

There are no pictures of the interior, but for the most part this will be an unaltered F8 interior with black Alcantara and stitching in the color of the exterior. It is unknown what the project cost and who owns it.