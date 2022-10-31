The Decarbonization Hub, led by QEV Technologies and the BTECH group, in association with the Goodman logistics group, has been the only offer that has formalized its candidacy for the tender for the former Nissan land in the Free Zone. This logistics alliance has the approval of the members of the Board, so the ‘Hub’ is optimistic and hopes to be the project selected for reindustrialization in the tender for the

former Nissan land in Zona Franca.

The

Barcelona Free Zone Consortium (CZFB) has announced that once the deadline for submitting proposals for the lease of the land it owns, which was occupied by Nissan until December 31, has expired, it has a candidacy that has submitted the required documentation in a timely manner.

The deadline for submitting applications ended this Monday at eleven in the morning and then, at 12 noon, the contracting committee met in a private session to qualify the documentation of envelope A regarding the “general and administrative documentation ” and has proceeded to admit the candidacy presented. In this way, the final phase for the award of the contest for the reindustrialization of the Barcelona Free Zone begins. The contracting table will meet again on November 4 before publishing a final resolution.

The plan proposed by the ‘Hub’ would occupy the two current production lines of Nissan; while Silence is running for the facilities in Montcada i Reixac (Barcelona). According to the agreement, D-Hub would use part of the land to develop industrial activity, while Goodman would use the other part for logistics activities.

The deadline to submit

offers to lease the plot of the land of the Nissan car company in the Barcelona Free Zone was extended on October 11 for the third time, until October 31.

QEV Technologies, a pioneering Spanish company in electric mobility, is dedicated to the development and manufacture of electric vehicles. Based in Barcelona, ​​the company was founded by Joan Orús 20 years ago with the motto ‘From Race 2 Road’, «From the race to the road». QEV Tech is committed to bringing the

most advanced technology to the public transport sector, from the conversion of conventional vehicles to the development and production of vans, buses and trucks. The company has also developed platforms of various sizes, which can be used to manufacture electric buses based on the standards of each country or specific uses.

QEV Tech has also been present in the most important electric championships in the world since its inception, leading teams in Formula E and Extreme E; as well as being the organizer and supplier of the FIA ​​RX2e series. Technological innovation in electric competitions has opened the doors to developing and manufacturing high-performance vehicles from the design, prototype and homologation phases; as well as to be official suppliers of other automobile brands such as Hispano Suiza and Arcfox.

ZEROID is the new commercial brand promoted by QEV Technologies, which offers a complete range of sustainable vehicles and electric platforms for fleets and urban services, adapting and evolving technologically with the latest advances. This zero emission fleet includes three models of electric vans, delivery trucks and electric and hydrogen platforms for buses and heavy trucks.

ZEROID was founded with the purpose of offering solutions for public urban mobility, from the electrification of traditional vehicles to the production of different vans, buses and trucks, as well as platforms of different sizes that can be used to manufacture different electric buses adapting to the standards required in different countries or specific uses.