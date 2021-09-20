The one who writes this has caught the new Disney + serialized bet, ‘Only murders in the building’, for several reasons set out below, with an unexpected extra, a fantastic addition: the participation in the production of the Valencian comic artist Laura Perez. From his harvest are the drawings that are part of the credits of the series, animated with subtlety, as well as the illustrations made and shown by the protagonist of the show, played by Selena Gomez. The walls of her house are also decorated with some of these captivating images drawn by the person in charge of the comic ‘Hidden’, a must-read. The interior design of the houses in this cross between ’13 Rué del Percebe ‘,’ Mysterious murder in Manhattan ‘and’ A corpse with desserts’ is an indissoluble part of the narrative. The different decorations of the rooms define the endearing characters of a truffled plot of comical and entangling moments that are pulled out of the sleeve unexpected twists, with double pirouettes – eye to the climax of the fourth installment -, which catch the viewer. It helps the duration of the episodes, around half an hour, a luxurious squad, absolutely delivered, and a more than enough dose of suspense as a garnish.

Laura Pérez’s drawings

The cartoonist Laura Pérez (Valencia, 1983) is responsible for the illustrations used in the making of the animated credit titles of ‘Only murders in the building’, produced by Elastic, an American studio that has created successful headers such as’ Game of Thrones ‘. In addition, the drawings made by the character of Selena Gomez also bear her signature. The author confesses to having more influences from cinema than from comics in her graphic work. From black and white classics to the dream world of David Lynch, Luis Buñuel or Spike Jonze. Literature is also a source of inspiration in his work, from Cortázar to Castaneda, through Poe, Joseph Campbell and Carver. It is not surprising that his renowned comic album, ‘Ocultos’, published by Astiberri, moves in the dark, according to such attractive references. Surrealism ignites the imagination of an artist who seeks to sow restlessness in the reader and pose fictional questions about a possible afterlife. In the field of illustration, he has published in headlines such as The Washington Post, National Geographic, The Wall Street Journal or Vanity Fair. In 2016 he published his first graphic novel, ‘Náufragos’, edited by Salamandra, together with the writer Pablo Monforte, by winning the IX Fnac Salamandra Graphic Prize. The strokes of Moebius, Manara, Thomas Ott, Daniel Clowes or David Sánchez are on his list of preferences.

As in any good thriller, discovering who the murderer is is the least of it in ‘Only murders in the building’, which goes very well with the film ‘Daggers in the back’. What happens around the tragic event is what is truly important. The relationship between the main characters, their evolution in the development of the plot and the blows of effect earn points in a project endorsed by the charisma of Steve Martin, with whose social awkwardness in fiction it is impossible not to empathize. He is joined by Martin Short, defending a histrionic role that suits him. If the first is an actor in low hours who had his moment of great popularity playing a detective in a television soap opera, the second is a playwright whose success was suddenly ended after a theatrical montage fiasco with a giant swimming pool on the stage. The musical work was suspended after a terrible accident, before reaching the general public, and now they are drowning in debts. Their fondness for a famous podcast focused on true crimes leads them to meet a newcomer neighbor with something to hide, a young woman who spends her time drawing as if there were no tomorrow while listening to the same radio program streaming.

Martin, Short and Gomez



A neighbor of a luxury block on New York’s Upper West Side is found dead in his home. It is apparently a suicide, but the trio of casual investigators, reunited by accident, do not believe the official version to the point that they are immersed in an unpredictable domestic adventure. Anyone can be the suspect in an unsolved murder. The series has bittersweet moments, nothing is what it seems, appearances can be deceiving, but not only in relation to the list of possible perpetrators of homicide housed in the same building. Saving appearances, hiding personal secrets, also set the tone for a production created by John Robert Hoffman (‘Grace and Frankie’) and Steve Martin himself, which has a character written to suit him. The generational clash between the strange friends – two septuagenarians and a twenty-year-old – fuels the evident chemistry between the kings and the queen of the function (Martin and Short, two comedians symbol of an era and a type of comedy, and Selena Gomez, incipient actress promoted by Disney Channel), with whom it is not difficult to become fond of. Topics such as companionship, repentance, betrayal or friendship are present in a proposal made up of ten chapters, directed by Jamie Babbit (‘Girls’) and Gillian Robespierre (‘Obvious child’), released online every week.

A frame from the series.



‘Only murders in the building’ takes advantage of the current fashion for the format ‘true crime’, read real crimes, which monopolizes the grid of non-linear television. Twisted stories based on real events, whether fiction or documentary, sweep the audience away. We can add to the equation the endless boom of podcasts on platforms, current radio, with innumerable proposals of all kinds. Recommended, despite some ups and downs, the series moves between melancholy and contained delirium, with good surprises and a pampering in aesthetics that pushes you to want to live in the monumental building.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ airs these days on Disney +.