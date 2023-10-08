The third season of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ has concluded and all fans are already wondering if there will be a fourth installment of the comedy starring Steve MartinSelena Gomez and Martin Short. During what is, for now, its last part, the series introduced renowned actors to its cast, such as Meryl Streep and Paul Ruddso fans of the story hope to continue seeing the adventures of Charles, Mabel and Oliver, along with high-level actors who can continue the legacy of the original Hulu production.

At the request of the fans, the developers decided to speak and thus be able to give a firm response to the rumors: it will make more than one happy.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Only murders in the building 3’, PREMIERE: what time does it come out and where to watch episodes 1 and 2?

Will ‘Only Murders in the Building’ have season 4?

Season 3 of the series created by Steve MartinWith John Hoffmanwas a total success on the platform Star+who was in charge of distributing it throughout Latin America and who confirmed that ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Yes, it will have a fourth season. This news was released almost immediately after the end of its third installment, which took place on October 3.

And, despite having a large number of followers, the series has not had much luck in winning awards, since it was nominated on multiple occasions and only won one People’s Choice Awards in the category of favorite comedy television star, for the performance of Selena Gomez.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Only murders in the building’, season 3: release date, cast and everything about the series

When will ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 4 premiere?

However, despite the confirmation of a fourth season, the exact date of its premiere is not yet known, but, if we look closely at what happened in the previous installments, part 4 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ It could be launched between June and August 2024 and would have 10 chapters, the same amount as the previous three.

What do critics say about ‘Only Murders in the Building’?

Although the series is one of the public’s favorites, that does not always mean that critics will also like it, however, this time it does. On portals specialized in reviews such as IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ is very well received. In the case of IMDb, the comedy has an overall score of 8.1 out of 10 and with some chapters that border on 9 points.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ has a total of 30 chapters, divided into 10 per season. Photo: Star+

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Welcome to Wrexham’, season 2: release date and where to watch the documentary with Ryan Reynolds

For its part, on Rotten Tomatoes the situation is not very different, since it has a very good rating: the first season was rated with 100%, the second with 98% and the last with 96%. This is definitely one of the best series in recent years in the genre.

#Murders #Building #series #Selena #Gomez #fourth #season