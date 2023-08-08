Mystery and comedy will return with the premiere of the third season of ‘Only murders in the building’, or ‘Only murders in the building’ by its name in Spanish. This will be done on Tuesday August 8, 2023 and will mark the return of Charles, Oliver and Mabel, who this time will delve into the murder of a Broadway actor and investigate all possible suspects. In this new installment, the series created by john hoffman and Steve Martin will feature two new additions: Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd, who will translate their talent into the aforementioned production.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Only murders in the building’, season 3: release date, cast and everything about the series

Watch the trailer for season 3 of ‘Only murders in the building’

What time does season 3 of ‘Only murders in the building’ premiere?

This fiction, original from Hulu, will premiere its first two episodes this Tuesday August 8, 2023. In Peru, they will be launched from 2.00 in the morning. If you are from another Latin American country, here are the respective schedules:

Mexico: 1.00 a.m.

Colombia: 2:00 a.m.

Chile: 4.00 a.m.

Argentina: 4.00 a.m.

Spain: 9.00 a.m.

YOU CAN SEE: Will ‘Lincoln’s Lawyer’ have season 3 on Netflix? Release date, cast and everything that is known

Where to see the third season of ‘Only murders in the building’?

The new installment of the series, as well as the two previous ones, can be enjoyed exclusively through the platform of Star+ in Latin America and in Disney+ in Spain. As of August 8, the first two episodes will be available and every Tuesday the new chapters that complete the season will be released.

What is the new installment of ‘Only murders in the building’ about?

The official synopsis for ‘Only murders in the building’ states: “The new season finds Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show.” .

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short return with their roles as Charles, Mabel and Oliver, respectively. Photo: Star+

“Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. With the help of the show’s co-star, Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), the trio embarks on their most difficult case yet, while their director, Oliver, desperately tries to put his show together again.

YOU CAN SEE: Where and how to see ‘Honor’, the Spanish series in which Tatiana Astengo appears?

What is the cast of ‘Only murders in the building 3’?

Steve Martin as Charles

Martin Short as Oliver

Selena Gomez as Mabel

Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin

Paul Rudd as Ben Glenroy

Ashley Park as Kimber

Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris

Tina Fey as Cinda Canning.

#murders #building #PREMIERE #time #episodes