While the maintenance in Moscow was still going on, a photo was already circulating. We saw an immense oval table with Putin and Macron each on one far side in an otherwise empty Kremlin hall. No minister or advisor was allowed to do this Covid-proof tête-à-tête to disturb. However, two interpreters must have been present: off-screen but indispensable. Diplomacy is always translation in Europe.

At the press conference afterwards both presidents spoke their national language. Makes sense for Putin, standing in front of four Russian flags. But was the same for his guest, with two French and two EU flags behind him and speaking (also in the host’s experience) on behalf of France and Europe? Could Macron not have been able to speak some English, for the sake of his Europe-wide audience?

Not Monday night, but questions like that will come. Sensitivity to it increases. Shortly before the Kremlin trip, there was a lively bickering on Twitter between French diplomats and journalists from British-American media over the English translation of key terms from a interview that Macron to Le Journal du Dimanche – was he going to make concessions or not?

While his boss was on his way to Moscow, a French minister… at a conference on multilingualism looking forward to the ‘globish’. Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, in charge of Tourism and La Francophonie, called such poor international English “the language of none imposed on all”, with a “vocabulary of 300 words… that makes stupid”. This six months, the EU Council presidency offers Paris, in addition to a fine diplomatic role for the president, also the opportunity to stand up for a cause that is more pitying in the Netherlands: the position of French within the Union.

That position is weakening rapidly. The more Member States, the more English, as has been shown for 25 years. Brexit will not reverse the trend. The departure of the British makes the situation fairer. Today, only about 5 of the 450 million EU citizens have the privilege of having English as their mother tongue. EU institutions are increasingly English-speaking, according to a bulky French report last fall. Also to the public. While the wordy Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (2014-2019) liked to juggle the three major languages, his (German) successor Ursula von der Leyen, who has a good command of French, communicates almost exclusively in English.

Equality of the national languages ​​is the basic European standard. EU treaties and legislation are published and are valid in the 24 official languages. MEPs also mostly speak their own language, thanks to a large interpreting service. But translating everything internally and externally in the EU into all languages, from internal working documents to tweets, proves practically impossible and financially unsustainable. So it’s a boat trip.

There are three models for a multilingual democratic space, such as I learned from philosopher Philippe Van Parijsauthor of Linguistic Justice† Firstly: one compulsory lingua franca to be learned, ie bilingualism for all citizens (except for whom this is also their mother tongue). In practice: English as the new Latin. Second, translations and interpretations between a set of main languages ​​and the learning of at least one of them by citizens whose mother tongue is not included. This is similar to how English, French and German have ‘working language’ status in the Commission; the UN has something similar. Third model: translations and interpretations between all official languages. This option, out of reach for the time being, is gaining plausibility thanks to new technology – speech computers, translation programs and AI.

French is losing its status as a global and European lingua franca (except in Africa, where at least eight out of ten French speakers in the world will live in one generation). That’s where the pain is: Model two is broken. As a result, Paris is aiming for multilingualism within the EU: more generous use of non-English languages. Still, that hurts. French loses out to English, but of course doesn’t see itself playing in the same league as Lithuanian or Portuguese. Moreover, the advantages of new technology can also turn into the opposite. What if, thanks to AI, reading and understanding non-native speakers becomes so simple that hardly anyone wants to learn a foreign language anymore?

It is better for the French to accept the political, economic and scientific dominance of English. And at the same time put more energy into education in a second European foreign language, at home and in the rest of the EU. Then we have English for Union-wide communication and (depending on the country or school) German, Italian or Swedish for the conversation with the neighbours, the experience of a different world view, the wealth of literature. Communicators and cultural bridge builders: the Union needs both.

Luke of Middelaar is a political philosopher and historian.

Newsletter

NRC Europe Our EU correspondents on important proposals for corridor riots