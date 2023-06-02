It is news to no one that in the electoral process of the Mexico state the future of the country is at stake. Indeed, the contest for the government of the entity with the most inhabitants in Mexico will be the thermometer to gauge what could happen in the 2024 presidential election. Yes, after the electoral result of the coming Sunday, we will know the real capacities of all the parties in contention and we will see the size of the traps and trickery to which the party in federal power will resort, which aspires to govern the entity with the largest population and the largest number of federal legislators.

And it is that in the choice next Sunday –where the government of the state of Mexico will be renewed–, we will know not only the social spirit of a significant portion of Mexicans, against the central power, but also the strength of the opponents who compete in alliance and, above all , we will check the size of the tricks of which they are capable in the party Brunette and their allies.

And when we talk about the allies of Morena, We are not only referring to the remora parties of the group in federal power.

No, actually we are referring to the force that they will deploy in the Mexico state the criminal gangs allied with the government of López Obrador and his candidate in the Mexican race, Delfina Gómez.

Indeed, as it already happened in the 2021 and 2022 elections, the role of criminal gangs in the election will be decisive in knowing the victory in favor of the Morena party or the defeat for the PRI, PAN, PRD and Nueva Alianza coalition.

That is, if the strategists of the Alliance Va por México manages to mobilize massive attendance at the polls, there will be no fraud capable of snatching victory from his candidate, Alejandra del Moral.

And in the opposite direction, if the people of Mexico are apathetic and do not comply with the citizen’s obligation to vote, then we will see that the hauling, the buying of votes, patronage and the influence of organized crime will make the discredited Delfina Gómez win.

And it is that in Mexico and throughout the world the main impulses to go out and vote are social weariness due to a bad government and the massive vote of punishment or against the arrival of an undesirable political group.

And here are the fundamental questions.

Were the candidate Alejandra del Moral and the coalition that nominated her able to Goes through Mexico to capitalize on the social, economic and violent disaster called the Fourth Transformation?

If they did not manage to sensitize at least half of the people of Mexico and do not achieve a massive influx to the polls, then we will see the victory of the electoral fraud that the party has ready Brunette and their allies.

And it is that it is not new, for anyone, that from the central power -from the Palace–, it was ordered to win in the state of Mexico at whatever price.

And the foregoing should not be understood other than as the presidential instruction to win at all costs and, especially, through all known fraudulent schemes; a tricky election that if and only if could be reversed with a massive vote, where undecided citizens would have a determining role.

And why will the vote of citizens who have not yet decided the direction of their vote be decisive?

For an elementary reason; because doubt is the clearest sign that at least two out of ten Mexicans are not convinced to hand over the government to the president’s political group, but they were not motivated by the political group in state power either.

What undecided voters must understand, in any case, is that the electoral coalition Va por Mexicomade up of four parties, actually offers the guarantee of a government that will not only represent the PRI, nor the PAN, the PRD and/or new alliance.

Actually the one of Alejandra del Moral It would be a government shared by four of the country’s main political forces, which has given positive results in other entities.

Instead, a victory Brunette and its candidate, Delfina Gómez, would translate into a submissive extension to the federal government. And it is that everyone knows that Mrs. Gómez is that, one of the most docile employees of the president, to whom she owes absolute submission.

What do the people of Mexico want in the future, for their common home, which is the Mexico state?

Do you want that entity to be caught by the central power? Or do they want a strong state government, independent from the center and from the abuses, deals and lies of presidential power?

to time.

