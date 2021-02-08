Fast, hard, emotional: this is how the second impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump should work. In the coming days, Americans will be inundated once more in their living rooms with pictures and videos from January 6, when an angry Trump mob forcibly entered the Capitol and tried to throw the heart of American democracy out of rhythm.

They are supposed to get upset about what politicians, employees, police officers and journalists felt when they barred their doors, hid under tables, were attacked or had to wait for hours without knowing how this day would end.

They should hear Trump’s own words with which he, the Democrats believe, incited all of this. At the same time, armies of uniformed men will populate the Capitol to demonstrate that democracy now wants to be more defensive.

It’s all about the past first

14 weeks after the presidential election, which Joe Biden won with the promise to heal the nation and make it fit for the future, the wounds of the past will be on display again starting this Tuesday and emotions will be incited. Does it have to be that way?

Wouldn’t it make more sense to end the Trump chapter quickly and concentrate entirely on the new beginning? When the pandemic demands all strength and attention – and can best be fought if everyone pulls together?

The congress is supposed to start the corona aid at the same time

One can argue like this, especially since the Congress will also deal intensively with Biden’s ambitious aid package from this week onwards. Non-partisan cooperation would be helpful here so that millions of Americans in need can finally get urgently needed support during the crisis.

Didn’t Biden promise that he would be able to work “across the aisle” like no other, that is, to make compromises possible across party gangs? How can he reconcile the country when one side is in the dock?

As understandable as these objections are, they leave one thing out of consideration: a healing process is most successful when the disease has been recognized beforehand. Just as real reconciliation works best where mistakes are recognized.

So far, only five Republican senators want to condemn Trump

Now it would be naive to expect the majority of Trump supporters to suddenly switch sides. That they see – and admit – where lies and hateful rhetoric can lead.

Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger: So far there are only a few Republican members of Congress who openly speak out, which is probably much more likely: That Trump would continue to follow a wrong path, that the party is the “cancerous tumor” (Mitch McConnell) to get rid of conspiracy theories quickly.

There are still only five Republican Senators who find Trump guilty of “inciting riot”. It would have to be 17 in order to condemn him and keep him out of political office for all time.

It doesn’t look like that at the moment. But the goal of increasing this number and thereby encouraging more parliamentarians in the future to call a wrong path a wrong path is worth the effort. Also that America is dealing with its painful past for days again – although so many other problems are waiting for a solution.