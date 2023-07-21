The Dutch football players are the only ones who have to train on a cricket field in New Zealand, according to a tour of the ANP. Football or rugby fields have been found by FIFA for the fifteen other national teams that are in the country for the World Cup. The cricket field on which the Netherlands trains in Tauranga has been adjusted by FIFA, but a hard plate in the middle is “dangerous” according to national coach Andries Jonker and makes it impossible to play eleven against eleven. That is why adapted exercises are done on the field.

#Lionesses #train #cricket #field #World #Cup #teams #normal #fields