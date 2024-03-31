













A report coming from China from a well-known informant suggests that the anime Solo Leveling It could have up to six seasons. That's according to the plans of the South Korean side, which is where the story originates from.

In addition to this information, it comes to light that the second installment, whose announcement took place at the end of the first, is not a project for next year. It is actually for the end of 2024, that is, it will be released in the fall.

Obviously, the second season of Solo Leveling It is not going to cover the entire story that the writer Chugong and the artist DUBU (REDICE Studio) have. So you need to have more deliveries.

The idea behind this is to expand sales of products related to the original webtoon. However, it should be noted that this is what the Korean companies behind the anime have planned. But they do not make that decision.

The decision is on the side of the Japanese, so the six seasons of Solo Leveling.

It should be noted that the main Japanese company on the anime committee is Aniplex, which incidentally owns A-1 Pictures, the animation studio behind the series.

So it is the one that has the greatest weight when deciding your future. So it's best to stay tuned for any announcements in the future.

Information about Solo Leveling Season 2 (Cour 2): “Solo Leveling Season 2 (Cour 2) plans to start airing later this year and there are plans for six seasons. It should be six quarters/cours, and sales of webtoon production companies are likely to expand” this is the… pic.twitter.com/NGNkI0aloc — d0nut (@xDonutW) March 29, 2024

What is certain is that Crunchyroll would be delighted for the anime to have six seasons, since the first one did well.

For now we only have to focus on the second season, Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-which is already confirmed.

Fountain: A-1 Pictures.

But if it is really going to have its premiere this year it is excellent, since fans will not lose interest in Sung Jin-woo's story, which is just taking shape.

