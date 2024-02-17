













The launch is planned for March 20 of this year, and along with this information this publisher revealed its price. According to the plan, it will cost $289 Mexican pesos, more expensive than other manga managed by the company.

All due to certain circumstances. Generally, Panini Manga México manga costs between $149 and $169 Mexican pesos.

But the manhwa of Solo Leveling It is larger than normal. At least that's what the photo in the message on Twitter suggests.

It should also be noted that it will be in color, when manga is generally in black and white, so it is more expensive to print it.

What the publisher has not revealed is what type of publication this work will have or the number of its volumes.

That is, if it will come out monthly or bimonthly. The manhwa adaptation of Solo Leveling It comprises nine volumes in South Korea, although it was originally a web novel.

The printed version of the latter has 14 volumes. So we will have to wait for some clarifications from the company in the following weeks.

With the release of the anime earlier this year, many fans want to know more about Sung Jin-woo and his adventures.

The animated adaptation of Solo Leveling It is a work of A-1 Pictures and so far its proposal has attracted attention in the winter 2024 anime season.

So Panini Manga México chose quite well when to open pre-orders for the manhwa and start sales.

Pre-orders for this work are open both in this publisher's online store and through other retailers, such as Amazon Mexico.

