The Sevilla player confirms with data his good start to the season, which has helped him revalue himself in the market



12/25/2024



Updated at 1:35 p.m.





Dodi lukebakio is being the most outstanding player of this first phase of the season in the Sevilla FC. The Belgian is demonstrating his quality and category in the Nervionense attack and is a key element in Xavi García Pimienta’s schemes. The data speaks for itself and Lukebakio has been used in 18 LaLIga 2024-25 matches in which he has scored eight goals, some of them decisive like the one he scored in the derby.

The fact is that this impact of Lukebakio in Sevilla’s game is supported by these data and by others that speak of the specific performance of the footballer, who is coming together as one of the leaders of the Nervión complex.

The fact is that his ability to overflow is accentuating and that is why he stands out in a classification that @LaLigaEnDirecto has prepared with the footballers who do the most good dribbles in LaLiga 2024-25 and the second in this relationship is Lukebakio, only surpassed by Lamine Yamal.

The Barcelona player has 51 satisfactory dribbles in this championship, while the Sevilla player is close with 46. They are followed by Vinicius, with 39, and Abde and Mbappé with 38.









In this way, Lukebakio’s importance in Sevilla’s offensive game is strengthened as the main weapon so that García Pimienta’s men can access areas higher than the middle of the table in which they now find themselves and that the player achieves greater revaluation after increase your quote for your good performance this year.